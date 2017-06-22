Manchester United reach agreement to sign Monaco star Fabinho in £35m deal

Manchester United are on the verge of announcing their second signing of the summer after finally agreeing a fee with Monaco for versatile midfielder Fabinho.

Jose Mourinho has made signing a quality holding midfielder to partner Paul Pogba a priority this summer, and has been particularly attracted to the Brazilian’s ability to play at right-back too.

And now Correire Dello Sport are reporting that United have struck a deal with Monaco for the former Real Madrid man and are finalising a £35.2 million package.

The deal will be £30.8m up front, as well as £4.4m in performance-related bonuses tied to both Fabinho’s own exploits as well as United’s achievements in the coming seasons.

The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old, who is expected to be unveiled by United shortly.

Mourinho has been looking for a midfielder to add to his ranks as he overhauls his squad and tries to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has already been recruited, while the club are pushing ahead with their bid to prise Alvaro Morata away from Real Madrid.

Fabinho actually played under Mourinho at the Bernabeu, with the Portuguese coach giving him his debut, but has only thrived since moving to France.

He scored nine goals, predominantly from the penalty spot, in 37 Ligue 1 appearances last season as Monaco surprisingly beat big-spending Paris Saint-Germain to the title. Metro