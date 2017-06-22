Letter from America: Can Nkosana Moyo free Zimbabweans? (2)

By Ken Mufuka

In the battle for the minds and hearts of Zimbabweans looking for a powerful voice to tell the Philistines: “Let my people go,” I have found no voice more intense and powerful in support of Nkosana Moyo than Hazvinei Mushonga.

Let me start with salutations. Mushonga addresses me with some reverence, reminding herself of her youthful days when the “Letter from America” was primus in her repertoire of public intellectual discourse.

For this, and for the erudition and syntactical mastery of her presentation, she puts to shame those Zimbabweans with fake doctorates. I now return the compliment, by sharing a title I received from my Igbo graduate students, who credited me with their academic distinction, bestowed upon me the title of Supreme Brother. I now bestow upon my elevated Mushonga, the feminine version, Supreme Sister, a title to be cherished beyond measure.

Now Sister, you are very famous.

Nkosana Moyo

Having completed my salutations, I must, with love, tackle the issues pertaining to the dislodgment of the Pharaoh who has troubled God’s children in Zimbabwe for these 40 years.

My Sister sees Nkosana Moyo as the Moses, who will tell “old Pharaoh, let my people go.” (Negro spiritual) The first question to be asked is: “Who sent you?” I am not sure that Moyo, who has been out of the country since 2005 can say: “I am sent me.”

That is why we need a party, which will provide a platform.

Sister has a powerful answer. The people of Muzarabani will ask: “Tsvangirayi we know, Mukuru we know, but who art thou?”

“We, the people of Zimbabwe,” replies my Sister, “do not only have a representative in every village, but in every hut, hovel and house and shack in that village, even in Muzarabani. Every heart that beats and pumps Zimbabwe blood bleeds with pain the ruin that the current (Philistines) have visited upon us.”

These sentences are powerful, but they fail on the ground that they are part of what is called “educated talk”. For whom does Brother Moyo speak? I am not trying to be difficult, I am being realistic.

During my research, I visited kwaMucheka Zheve and the nearby hamlets in Gutu district. They had just been subjected to rites of passage by a Philistine, whose name was Plough, a former officer in the secret service. God’s people were subjected to all night fire-place sermons, supplemented by beatings and other unspeakable things.

To see the faces of high school graduate vendors sitting by the roadside, selling sweets and toothpaste tubes, from Beitbridge to Chirundu, one does not need Plough to authenticate the oppression.

Sister says that we do not need to replace one bad Philistine with a younger one. My point is that the replacement of a Philistine ruler is such a gigantic task that it takes all the energies and all the hands on deck, that that effort alone is a form of liberation.

In our case, the Philistines have all institutions in their power. They have not won a free and fair election since 2000. No less than a monstrous victory, perhaps 70-30 percent in favour of the insurgents, is needed to force Electoral Commission to read the true numbers rather than the ones they have been served with a priori.

The more I ponder over the issue, the more I am convinced that now is not the time for academic experiments.

Moyo is not a bad “chap.” He, in my opinion, has not grasped the fact that he is proposing to fight devils and demonic spirits with Mother Theresa and academic arguments. I have been informed that Sister Mandi Chimene is ready to call Moyo an “empty trousers.”

In a Daily News interview Moyo said: “What I propose is something different. That, while the presidential candidate should stand on a platform using the framework of a movement comprising different people coming together to form an alliance, once in office the alliance must accept that the first role is to carry out the people’s agenda. A president must not be party president. One cannot serve two masters.”

Too much learning doth make Moyo mad. Moyo is struggling with the idea of corrupting the government with party hags who have no skills except loud mouths.

The Philistines have never been short of “experts.” These experts concocted a labyrinthine system, in broad daylight to remove diamonds from Chiadzwa, shipping them to China.

This Moyo confirms. “The President is left free to choose a Cabinet of talent from anyone in Zimbabwe. The President is truly independent of party politics.”

No, my esteemed brother, I disagree. That can only happen in a perfect world. The President is a politician par excellence. Barack Obama conjured such a coalition of white women, blacks, and of young white upward mobile people.

He also had a secret contract with the gay community.

I am at a loss as to how Moyo can bring about a coalition without a foundation in one of the two parties, ZANU-PF or in the MDC.

It is not practical to ask the MDC leaders, after 20 years in the wilderness, to forgo their ambitions in favour of a Johnny-come-lately. Moyo should offer his services on their behalf.

My Supreme Sister, Doctor Mushonga, I am waiting to be convinced.

Peace.