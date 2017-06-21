ZBC sues former manager over car

By Tendai Kamhungira

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has sued its former head of radio services, Christopher Chivinge — fired in November last year — seeking the return of a company motor vehicle and identity card.

In the High Court application, ZBC claims that Chivinge is refusing to return the company’s Mazda BT50 and ID.

“It is pertinent at this stage to state that in 2016, the respondent was charged by the applicant for various acts of misconduct. He was found guilty and dismissed from employment . . . ,” ZBC secretary Patricia Muchengwa said.

“Regrettably, the respondent is still in possession of the said assets. As far as the applicant is concerned, the respondent is no longer its employee and this position has been communicated to him.”

The company also attached a November 18, 2016 letter of dismissal written by acting finance, human resources and administration Benania Shumba.

In the letter, Chivinge was also asked to surrender all the company’s assets.

“Reference is made to your appearance before a disciplinary committee and would like to advise that you were found guilty as charged. Accordingly, it was resolved that you get a first written warning valid for six months for insubordination and incompetence.

“However, for the charge of unauthorised absence from work, you were found guilty of being absent for a period of five consecutive working days from December 14 , 2015 to December 18, 2015 and it was further resolved that your contract of employment be terminated with effect from November 17, 2016 and your salary will be paid up to this date.

“Please ensure that you surrender the ZBC identity card, corporation vehicle ACM-6665 and any other ZBC property in your possession to the undersigned on November 18, 2016 and let us have your forwarding address for mail,” Shumba said.

Chivinge is still to respond to the application, yet to be set down for hearing. Daily News