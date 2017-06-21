Selmor takes Hangasa to UK

By Danisa Masuku

Selmor Mtukudzi and husband Tendai Manatsa will tomorrow leave the country for the United Kingdom where they are billed to perform at the Jive Festival among other events.

At the festival which kicks off next Saturday, they will share the stage with comedians Clive Chigubhu and Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya, supported by UK-based artistes.

Selmor, who is no stranger to Europe, said she had shows lined up in Hastings, Birmingham and London adding that her international tour was aimed at marketing her latest single Hangasa as well as creating synergies with other world class musicians and promoters.

“We want to prove to the world that Zimbabwe has good musicians by showcasing the best of our culture and attract promoters and renowned musicians to buy in and set their sights on our country,” Selmor said.

Just two weeks after its release, Hangasa is already popular with over 40 000 YouTube views.

The single was produced by Macdonald ‘Macdee’ Chidavaenzi whom they will also be travelling with to the UK.

It features Hwamanda Dance Troupe as well as Tendai. The Chronicle