Miss World Zimbabwe dates set

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

This year’s Miss Zimbabwe pageant will be held at Borrowdale Brook Golf Course on July 22, organisers have announced.

They said only 18 girls will be in the finale for the coveted title for Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 queen, which will run under the theme “Celebrating Beauty Through the Eyes of Our Late Icon, Kiki Divaris”.

Some of the contestants will be those who won in the Miss World Zimbabwe United Kingdom pageant that will be held on July 1, at De Vere Grand Connaught in Holborn, London, UK.

Miss Zimbabwe Trust spokesperson, Tendai Chirau said preparations are at an advanced stage.

“We inform the nation that Miss World Zimbabwe 2016/ 2017 edition will be held on Saturday 22 July 2017, at the Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course.

“This year’s event is a tribute to the Trust’s late patron, Kiki Divaris for her contribution to the growth of the modelling industry in post-colonial Zimbabwe.

The esteemed pageant will be held under the theme “Celebrating beauty through the eyes of our late icon, Kiki Divaris,” he said.

Chirau said contestants for the premiere event will be drawn from auditions which will be conducted locally from June 29 to July 1 at the Trust’s offices.

“For the local auditions, the girls who were shortlisted last year will be re-auditioned. In addition new aspirants who meet the conditions are welcome to the auditions. They should be 18-25 years, never have been married before or given birth and have a minimum height of 170cm,” he said.

He said former Miss World Zimbabwe finalists are not eligible to enter.

The auditions will commence at 10 am and end 3pm.

“The Trust entered into an agreement with organisers of Miss World Zimbabwe USA, Miss World Zimbabwe UK, Miss World Zimbabwe South Africa and Miss World Zimbabwe Canada that they will each send three representatives to the Miss World Zimbabwe boot camp and join the local finalists,” he said.

Chirau said the boot camp commences on July 3 and ends on July 23. Asked about registration of Miss World 2017, since some countries have already conducted their pageants, Chirau said they are still in the game.

“Although we didn’t have the pageant last year, we had already registered.” he said.

Reigning queen Anne Grace Mutambu will hand over her crown to the next queen to end the vacuum that was created after the pageant could not take place last year. The Herald