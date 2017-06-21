Minute of silence to be observed in honour of Kasinauyo

By Allen Khumalo

ZIFA have requested that a minute of silence be observed in honour of the late Warriors’ legend Edzai Kasinauyo during matches up to June 26.

Kasinauyo passed away last week at the Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg where he had been admitted for a few days.

He was 42. In a notice to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Zifa requested that the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Central Region Leagues and Zimbabwe Women’s Super League (ZWSL) observe a moment of silence to ensure a befitting send-off for the Warriors’ legend.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association hereby requests the respective leagues mentioned herein to observe a minute of silence in all matches that will be played between June 19-26 across the country in honour of our legend and former Zifa executive member Edzai Kasinauyo. Zifa has declared this a Week of Mourning and as such all match officials handling matches should ensure that all players line-up in the centre or around the centre circle and observe a minute’s silence for our departed colleague,” Zifa acting secretary-general Joseph Mamutse said.

Kasinauyo, who also ran a sports company in Harare and facilitated the Highlanders and Dynamos Adidas kit deal, is expected to be buried this week.

He played for Arcadia United and Blackpool in the domestic Premiership before moving to South Africa where he played for Ajax Cape Town and Moroka Swallows.

He also played for the Warriors with distinction, making the roster for the team that made history by qualifying for Zimbabwe’s first Africa Cup of Nations finals appearance in Tunisia in 2004. The Chronicle