Masvingo boils as Mugabe visits

By Blessings Mashaya

President Robert Mugabe’s planned visit to the volatile Masvingo province next week has re-ignited another war between two Zanu PF factions locked in a fierce tussle over his succession — with the fresh fight now focused on who will be recognised as the provincial chairperson during the nonagenarian’s rally at Mucheke Stadium.

This comes as the politburo is yet to officially determine who leads the province following a complaint raised by Mutero Masanganise, who was soundly beaten by Ezra Chadzamira in the poll rerun held at the beginning of May.

Masanganise — who is linked to the Generation 40 (G40) faction, which in turn is opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe — pulled out of the Masvingo poll re-run arguing that it was illegal.

“Things are not looking good here. It’s do-or-die for both factions. G40 is trying to use the president’s visit to have their issue addressed and also to regain the control of the province while Mnangagwa allies believe this will be the perfect opportunity to finally deal with their rivals,” an insider told the Daily News.

“The two factions are having series of meetings strategising on how they are going to win Mugabe’s favours. The coming of mudhara (Mugabe) has reignited more fights in the province.”

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo on Monday said he was not aware of the reported fresh problems in Masvingo.

“I wouldn’t know myself, talk to the political commissar; the issue is under the commissariat department,” said Khaya Moyo.

Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere was not reachable yesterday as he was said to be attending the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Before Masvingo held the two disputed provincial chairmanship polls, the politburo had temporarily appointed Amasa Nenjana and Cabinet minister Joram Gumbo, as chairpersons, respectively.

In the May 6 Masvingo poll-re-run, Masanganise was crushed by alleged Team Lacoste kingpin, Chadzamira, who polled 29 543 votes against his measly 1 080 votes. However, he pulled out days before polling, claiming that there were many irregularities.

Mugabe and the politburo had nullified the results from the initial regional poll, which was won by Chadzamira — amid claims of irregularities, including people not voting in some districts.

Chadzamira, who is the former regional chairperson, crushed Masanganise then — polling 12 393 votes against his opponent’s 4 888, amid allegations of rigging and failure by people in Mwenezi and some parts of Chiredzi to vote.

Analysts said factionalism will continue to haunt Zanu PF until it has dealt with the succession question.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own choice. Daily News