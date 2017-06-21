ShowbizFeaturedNews

Ex wants reconciliation: Sulu

By Nyore Madzianike

Orchestra Dendera Kings leader, Suluman Chimbetu, claims his former wife is continuously taking him to court as a way of forcing him to reconcile with her.

Sulumani Chimbetu's ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango
Sulumani Chimbetu’s ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango

Sulu told the court that Marygold Mutemasango is still interested in him and is taking him to court as part of her strategy to get him back.

The 35-year-old musician also said Marygold should leave him, find another husband and move on with her life.

Sulu said this while being cross-examined by prosecutor Devoted Nyagano.

The musician is accused of defaulting paying US$800 in monthly maintenance fees for the month of April this year.

Asked if he visits his children at Marygold’s place, Sulu replied:

“I am afraid of going to see them because if I go to see them she will harass me. I am afraid of going there.

“She is a jilted lover and when I visited them, she would jump into my car and attempt to seduce me.

“I no longer love her. I am now legally married to someone else and I have a beautiful wife at home.

“She wants me back and don’t want to go back to her.

“She should look for another husband and move on with her life,” he said.

Sulu also told the court that Marygold should emulate other women who venture into business to help their husbands look after the children.

He said she should not only wait to look up him for the upkeep of the children.

The Alice Mbewe singer also accused Marygold of failing to properly account for the maintenance fees saying she uses the money for ‘other things’.

“She is not responsible. She uses the money for different other things and there are already arrears for schools fees.

“I have been issued with seven warrants of arrest and she must emulate other women who are into cross-border trading, who help their husband to look after the children.

“She must not wait for me to provide for the children,” he said.

Sulu, through his lawyer Conwell Mutevhe, is expected to file further submissions in his defence on June 23 with the State expected to respond on June 26.

Magistrate Annie Ndiraya is also expected to make judgment in the matter on June 28. H-Metro

  • This Woman is just a loser nxaaa varume learn from this musangotore nezvinozokunetsa

    • how is she a loser because she loves her man?

    • who is the loser here munhu arikuendeswa ku court kuti achengete vana vake kana kuti arikuda kuti vana vachengetwe nemubereki wavo

    • She is not loving plus she is no longer her man!! Look here if she was still loving him she will not be using The Courts

    • ngaabhadhare mari uyo nxa

    • she wants him.to care for his kids but sulu is saying kuti akundida coz he wants to be free from his responsibilities

    • Sulu must maintain his kids full stop a lot of men have abandoned their children nxaaa

    • if u have kids u r attached till.those kids r independent he wants to run away hakuna zvakadero

    • ex wese haagutsikane ne support yaunomupa

    • she must claim a very resonable maintanance Fee

    • ehe tsungai that y u must coparent kureera vana wega its too hard he must help.they r his kids too

    • Tsungai Spero Baravara you on Point Ex wese anoda kufixer!!!! Most of them are Gold Diggers!!! Ndovana Tafadzwa ivava

    • albert dont be bitter kana why not pay fees, buy clothes and food , pay medication yevanha and take the kids for at least half the month if u wanna be fair

    • Joanne all am saying in everything she must act wisely and in a mature way!!!! Mukadzi uyu akangobhowa Sulu paWedding yake!!

    • nyaya yr maintance is simple u must coparent takr the kids for half the month provide for them kkkk he cant coz kamukadzi kanyowani hakadi!

    • kkkkkik iye aitsvagei Kumuchato

    • 800us yakamuwandira mukomana uyu inobvepi mabank achipa munhu ma30us. Dai vezvematare vatarisisa nyala yemkomana uyu vaderedza mari yaarikubhadhara. Ko vanobhadhara 50 us pamwana ega ega ndivakaita sei nokuti aisi mhosva kuva Sulumani.

  • Ndidzo nhau here idzi? zvimwe siyai hazvina basa izvi tipei nyaya dzingaita kuti nyika inake kwete izvi zvemahumbwe izvi

  • isn’t you have got kids with her wy not, cause as a man hausvike pakuita vana two nemunhu wausingade. besides Mudhara chengeta vana vako, bhadhara mantainance

    • Tafadzwa was not the first wife

      And kana pari pa maintenance haana kungoibvisa just like that akatombozhamba kusvika yaderedzwa. Saka regai Sulu azhambewo $800 yakawandisa

    • I’m agree with you sir, but haungasvike pakuita vanhu two wozoti mukadzi hauchade. must pay cause vana vako chero ikadzi $2000, ndokuti varume tidzidze kuti hatifanirwe kukwira nyoro pane vanhu vatisingade cause maresults enyoro will come out.

  • Marygold wanetsa shamwari

  • Hehehehe reconciliation mentioned where? In court papers or in your mind? If you owe your children some maintenance you have to pay the dues. Dont twist the story and try to blind us. Those are your children who no one should keep when you are alive. You separated with the mom,yes but it did not end there. Nothing special about you,bhadhara mendenenzi

  • ndinoda number yake mkadzi uyu anoshota yekedero

  • Sulu bhadhara maintenance wakanyarara tione unoendeswa kucourt futi here

  • Carry your cross Mr

  • ex agara haagutsikane ne support yaunopa vana

  • Shame

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • i mic the days of the late great Simon Chopper Chimbetu,the master of song,this Sulu guy is an embarassment

  • apa chiex chacho chipurumunyu

  • Nyamai Bhadhara maintanance wakanyarara duzvi iwe,,,,iwe ndiwe waakumuda nekuti waakumama nekuchengeta vana vako.

  • Anopenga mukadzi uyo

  • Tirikucheme Gamba CDE Chinx siyanai nesu purizi

  • Nezimuviri iro plus dzungu ndoramakarambigwa moms..otherwise yu failed to maintain yourself

  • wakanyangira irikukuona uchamutora futi zvakare

  • Aaaaaa icho chimama chacho chiripo wena kkkkkk

  • Make sure if you “marry gold” you will always pay Sulu!

  • Tora mukadzi sulu, mdhara same aive nehobho wani. Kusiya mukaka wese uyo

  • hahahahahha

  • Singing “Mude mude , muuuuude mude mudeeeee ,ukasamuda iwe unoti anodiwa nani ,mude mude muuuuuude mude mudeeeeeee.

  • But eeeeeeee pakaipa kana iriyo photo yake. Eyyyyyyy ma one .I don’t blame him oooooo hey

  • Kana maita mari makuchinja vakadzi kunge hembe

  • Vakadzi madhoti chaiwo chandagwinyira unoda $800 apa akatenga cd remumwe muimbi ne$400.tingati mukadzi ane dzakakwana iyeye angachengeta vana iyeye mbudzi iyoyo.maintanance inodihwa nevakadzi ndeyekuda kuti ngatidzokerane kana kuti kuku fixer.

  • In as much as that singer has to take care of his kids. ..ini hangu Chihera handizoramba ndichiwachiswa nemunhu akandiramba akachata nemumwe…zvorwadza kudadirwa but akanyatsodzamisa pfungwa anogona kutoona kuti kusiyana neakamusvipa kutori bho otanga new page like upgrading herself being self reliant. …anogona kutodhumanawo newakewo anomuda

  • Sulu wamama chengeta mbeu yako nxaa usanyebere munhu uri kurwadziwa hiiiiiiiiiiiwe 800$ kwaaa vamwe vari munzira kubv binga kwaaa