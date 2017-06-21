D-Day for Sulu

Judgment against Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman Sulumani Chimbetu, accused of failing to pay $800 maintenance, has been set for June 28.

Chimbetu (35) was taken to court by his ex-wife, Marygold Mutemasango, who accused him of failing to pay $800 for the upkeep of their two minor children.

Chimbetu denied the allegations.

In his defence he said he complied with the court order and accused his ex-wife of bringing malicious charges against him in a bid to humiliate and embarrass him.

His lawyer, Mr Conwell Mutevhe, will file his closing submissions on June 23 and prosecutor Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano is expected to respond on June 26.

The magistrate, Ms Annia Ndiraya, will pass the judgment on June 28.

During cross-examination yesterday, the prosecutor accused Chimbetu of being an irresponsible father who was failing to take care of his children.

She further asked Chimbetu when he last visited his children and in response he said: “I am actually afraid to visit them because their mother (Marygold) harasses me whenever I go to their house.

“She is a jilted lover and whenever I visit my kids, she jumps into my car and tries to seduce me yet I no longer love her. This is not about maintenance but she wants me back. She just wants to fix me because I turned her down. I have a beautiful wife at home and this woman should find another man and move on with her life.”

Chimbetu further accused his ex-wife of misusing the money he is paying towards maintenance saying that she was not paying the children’s school fees.

“The school records will show that the children are in arrears yet I am giving her the money which she is diverting and using for other things. She should also emulate other women and find something to do so that she also contributes towards the upkeep of the children,” she said.

Chimbetu recently pleaded with the court to intervene and grant him a peace order against his ex-wife whom he accused of abusing him.

In her evidence recently, Mutemasango accused Chimbetu of being an irresponsible father.

She maintained that Chimbetu was in the habit of reneging on his maintenance payments.

She further reiterated that she did not want anything from Chimbetu besides the maintenance. The Herald