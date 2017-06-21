ShowbizFeaturedNews

Chinx will go to heaven: Pastor Haisa

Veteran gospel musician Pastor Lawrence Haisa said he believes the late Chimurenga musician Chinx Chingaira will go to heaven.

Pastor Haisa

The ‘Burukai Mwari Baba’ hit maker who was among musicians who were paying their last respects to the Chimurenga icon said Cde Chinx was a Christian.

“We all know it is God who really knows hearts of men and their destiny but as far as I knew Chinx, he was a good man. I wouldn’t be surprised if we meet with him in heaven.

“Most people knw him because of his patriotic music but there is a spiritual side of him we also know.

“I still remember when I once called him when he was still in hospital and he told me to come and see him but unfortunately I couldn’t make it.

“In all the years I have known him, he would never go aginst things of God and I know he was a Christian. I was also informed that he was now attending a local church,” he said.

Pastor Haisa added that he was a fan of Cde Chinx’s music.

“I have known Chinx since the days of the liberation struggle because I also Participated as a mujibha.

“There are some songs he used to sing which really touched me and I have so many gospel songs I sang using Chimurenga genre just like Chinx,” he said. H-Metro

  • A mad pastor who doesn’t understand the holly book which calls no one to have a judgment to anyone. Wicked man try to check your scriptures.

  • how do you know that pastor?

  • Pastor Mbanje dzomo bhema ka dziregeyi

  • Who is this blasphemous man?

  • nonsense

  • Wakuziva vanoenda nevasingaende apa kuimba haugone mbanje chete

  • [email protected]@

  • Musapute nyoro pastor mungazoguma motaura zvisina basa seizvi

  • tjoooo

  • uyu wekudzingwa kuzaoga ngaatigarire pasi nxaaaaa

  • ahh wazviwanepi munhu wamwari

  • iduzvirandi,kutozvidaidza kuti baba bhurati fonyoraduzvi re munhu

  • Uuummm maPastor enyu aya….wakadii kumuudza asati afa kuti uchaenda kudenga.Mufana usada kutamba nejende rangu somukadzi wangu wanzwa..Last warning,,uzvipamhe futi,,shuwa unofa usisina mazino.

  • which heaven?

  • fodya dzawo pastor ne bronco

  • Ummmm, off topic

  • Pastor mashaya nyaya dzekutaura here pavanhu

  • Wazogona kutaura nezvekuenda kudenga wakatadza kumuvigira mabanna e$ nxaaa

  • O.

  • Zanu heaven,yeah.

  • Anga aka hwanda kupi Haisa?

  • I thought he was a genuine pastor. Apparently all these men with this title are really lost and need to repent before it get too late

  • Kkkkkkk yaaah

  • No wonder…

  • Pastor amusi Mwari imi zekuenda kwake kudenga dai masiira musiki we denga nepasi kwete iwe zvako chisikwa chaMwari.

  • Manga muchidzibhema kupiko dzepaGorongoza nhai Sahomwe? Itai mushe mdhara.

  • Are u the gate keeper in heaven???

  • Can someone check this pastor’s head

  • mapentecost,zvemunosihumana mechiti dnt judge,zvaitwa naHaisa apo ndo kujudger mazwa

  • Ah.

  • Wat eva u are smoking its bot good fo u Pastor

  • “If Angel Gabriel chooses him to go to the Heroes Acre he will definitely make sure he goes to heaven” Gospel according to the Zanu-pf Youthies Leader

  • No zanu there

  • matanga

  • Rubbish noone from zanu pf will go to heaven including u pastor haisa

  • zvaita sei

  • 😂😂😂

  • Do you hv ur private heaven pastor

  • imi vanadako dzidzai kut kana munhu akafa afa kwete kuswera kutaura zvisina basa chero akaenda ikoko kwacho iwe uchaendepi zvima pastor zvakapaza muma condom izvi zvichatinetsa

  • Its not known pastor , it is God’s decision to make not human judgment I thank you.

  • hezvoo

  • Nxa

  • Zvatanga rinhi izvozvo. Isu chedu kuchema chete tosiira ipapo.

  • pastor awo ngavakwane havasi Mwari vanotonga

  • Nxaaaa, how daft can someone be?? How is that your business, moron??

  • This Mfundisi is captured by devil strue

  • MBANJE SHOMA PASTOR

  • who are yu to judge??????

  • lol. ooops!

  • are you God?

  • Uku ndokutamba nedenga kuda kutsvaga mbiri pasina tigarirei pasi vaHaisa

  • Nyaya iyi irikunakidza zvisingaite,ndafa nekuseka zvangu.kkkkkkkkkkkkkk.

  • Kkkkk Haisa so

  • Pastor Haisa kuti ndiMwari here ?

  • Ummm zveZim zvandikandisa mapfumo pasi

  • If I am not mistaken this same pastor raped before, really dnt know which heaven he is talking about if accomplices of torture, rape and murder go to heaven so everybody will enter heaven running

    • Besides rape akatomboba bottle re Chateu brandy back then pastor uyu. Hadzimo

    • Sarah Hamdani lol

    • Anyone can go to heaven if you hv confesed your sin repented and ask Jesus to be your lord and saviour

    • Ho Haisa ndiye ava, mutongi ane, ma records evanhu

    • Rape ipi iyoyo, I only know nyaya dzake dzekuti he was caught cheating on his ex wife and also that he got arrested for not paying maintenance…ye rape handiizivi ini neiyo ye chateu brandy inyowani futi kwandiri.

    • Ndi madzibaba nzira vakaba Chatewu not Hayisa

  • Who’s he to say…

  • Unoda kufadza vanhu vepano pasi nekuti unofunga kuti anoenda kudenga but you know exactly that the bible is against your utterances…unopiwa chii nekutaura mashoko akadaro munhu anoziva bible…itai kuti vanhu vatendeuke munhu waMwari ndomission yenyu…Mathew 28.19 and the three Angel’s message Revelation 14.6-9…kwete zvekufadza vanhu nezvausina judgment pazviri….only God and God alone

  • He will be in hell according to his actions he was doing to the farmers

  • Mumwewo pastor akatofumurwa chingochani imi va Haisa matangawo kuwawata ,ko sadza repanhamo rinonyimwa munhu here kunge pasvika Lameck

  • Only God knows what to do with His souls no man of flesh can ever suggest nomatter what

  • Did he actually say that or its the media misquoting him kkkkk….

  • A mortal being awaiting own judgement should not play judge

  • Thse pastors all ey want iz zanupf’s sprt

  • I wonder if this haisa is a pastor,how can a chain weed smoker, go to heaven….guys be serious.

    • Did the bible say anything about weed and gg to heaven??

    • Smoking and drinking have nothing to do with going to heaven

  • unopenga iwe ndozvaunofunga uchiti newe uchaenda kudenga kwana

  • Uyanya lo pastor sengu nkulunkulu yini.

  • Heaven or Heroes Acre ?

  • Why hazvirevi kuty kana ainakidza vanhu behind the scenes oita mabasa erima mototi anoenda Heaven hatisi hedu vatongi bt musamhanyire ikoko

  • It’s so interesting to know people’s views on the late musician,with some falling over each other just to add their voices.My dear Pst,it’s not for us to judge and only God knows who qualifies and who doesn’t qualify to enter into his Kingdom. Meanwhile may his soul rest in peace,whether or not he is intered at the coveted heroes acre

  • Only God knows

  • Huuuhuuu

  • Vamwe vane cell number dzaMwari , ava vaita key dzekudenga. Chii chiri kumboitika.

  • Kana asina zvekutaura ngaanyarare

  • Mbanje

  • Then I think this pastor and me read from different bibles.

  • Matuzvi enyu pastor

  • Matuzvi enyu mufundisi

  • Hapana anombofa vanhu voshoropodza .saka ndozvaona

  • HELLO ZIMBOS, MY CONDOLENCES AGAIN ON THE SAD LOSS OF A TRUE CDE. LET ME TELL YOU GUYS THAT TO HEAR THE TRUETH ABOUT HAISA VISIT HIM AT TALENT MADUNGWE’S CHURCH. HE IS A SENIOR PASTOR THERE. MADUNGWE (THE HEAVENLY DEPUTY COMMANDER) ADVISOR TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD!

  • Vanhu vese varipano.ndokumbirirawo pastor haisa ruregerero isu vanhu venyama tinorasika tichifunga kuti tirikunatsa .aiwa chiregai kutuka .kupotsa kuri muvanhu

  • Ndosaka rakadzingwa Ku Church

  • Ummm that’s God’s call. Imi itai zvepasi pano, zvekudenga ndezva Mwari

  • Handiye anonzi madungwe here uyu

  • Umm that judgement is reserved for God only.

  • Asi Haisa ndiye ava Mwari kana Jesu??

  • Hezvo vanhu vanopenga here nhaimi

  • MaPastor amazuvano demn

  • Kusaziva kufaa

  • Tony Mac

    So, the demented, musician-wannabe Pastor also thinks he’s going to heaven?!! Bless my soul?!!!

  • Haisa wacho wavakutopengawo. …ava Mwari here

  • Apa wanyepa mhondi hadziende kudenga dzinoenda kumaHeroes acre

  • Keep daydreaming, its good you know the heaven you are dreaming about Pastor…..

  • As long as he repented, confessed and believed that Jesus is Lord nothing will stop him

  • kkkk denga ndera Jehovah

  • If you can’t go to heaven or hell where do you go ? Kkkk. Just asking.

  • ari kutsvaga mari haisa motu neo adii bond ririkunetsa

  • kana my bank hamuna

  • Indudu here mutipewo tipute

  • imika

  • Thanx to vodacom now I can log in to Facebook for free admin are u also using vodacom coz somtyms u post useless things I dnt think u use data bt its none of my business

  • He is now playing God?

  • Ana Haisa wave kujugder vachitopinzawo denga. Nhaka kunozara asati afa naye

  • Hameno ikko

  • Zvichanosotana namdhara God

  • Why courting controversy by making statements which you are not qualified to say? Have you ever been to heaven?

  • Says who? A yu God

  • ”Lost pastor” unless he was born again and worshiped God in truth and in spirit then i will agree with you

  • These pastors vanombohura kana voda mbiri vanongowawata

  • Fake pastor who are you to give some1 a passport to heaven. Were u the guardian angel for him.

  • Hmmm ko imi muchaendepi, anoziva zvozvo ndibaba chete vari paseri pezuva apo, Mwari

  • Not even Men of clothes will be judges in heaven even earthly judges!!

  • Zvatanga! Kkkkk

  • Maybe am not understanding something but hapana pandamboona pastor paati Chinx is definitely going to heaven. Ndaona pakati “I would not be surprised to meet Chinx in heaven “. Admin vanenge vati potsei headline yavo

  • PeterPan

    How do you know Mugabe won’t go to heaven? 😉
    Hahaaaaa

  • Mina Makoti

    Haisa, only God determines vano pinda denga. Kwete ngekuimba dzimbo dze Chimurenga. Asi ngeNyasha dzaMwari.

    Uri pastor werudzinyi asingazivi? Rega kufarisa!

    Kana uchida kudzidzisa vanhu, tanga wadzidza iwewe.
    Kunyenama zvenhando!!

  • Thought pastor is still in jail.His statement is blasphemous

  • Haisa uyu haasi wekumbohura na Ivvy kombo here uyu

  • iwe!!!

  • lot chitakasha

    Munhu anofa after a long illness has a chance to repent, he/she has an opportunity to make peace with God, cde Chinx had plenty of time to smoothen his exit.

  • Ko akapinda denga racho muchaita sei,imi murikutukana ndimi mucharishaiwa denga racho,ndere grace,God doesnt act the way you think

  • Aiwa kuswera muchinyora kupedza nguva zuva richasvika rokuti muchateverawo ndipo pamuchaziva kuti aripi kkkkkk gadzirirai nemi pamwe magwana chaiye mumwe tomukawo tave kuti nedzoi

  • Aaaaagggh ndokurotomoka uku

  • Heaven !!!!! which heaven???

  • It’s God only who selected those He want from the beginning of creation not us so hey don’t be another christ is Antichrist to judge

  • Pastor dai manyarara nyaya yenyu iyi

  • Even Magaya akafa anoenda kudenga

  • Say whaaaaaat????!!? https://t.co/MCGtY5Zo1R

  • Black Jesus