Bosso trio on Ajax radar

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Ajax Cape Town scouts have been following the Highlanders’ trio of defender Peter Muduhwa, midfielder King Nadolo and striker Prince Dube, as the South African side seeks to fortify their side ahead of the start of the 2017/18 Absa Premiership.

The Cape Town-based side finished the season outside the top eight and the technical department has made no secret of its intent to beef up its arsenal.

“Their scouts have been following Highlanders; they were in Harare for the 3-0 loss to Black Rhinos and also watched the 3-0 win over Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday. Indications though are that they were impressed by the performance of Nadolo and Prince,” said a source close to the developments.

One of the scouts was also seen at the Highlanders’ club house on Sunday evening in the company of former midfielder Hillary Madzivanyika.

“As a club nothing formally has been communicated to us, but as you all know we don’t stand in the way of our players going for greener pastures,” said Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

He, however, said the club would always be on guard against manipulation of its players and would want an agreement that is beneficial to both parties.

The 2015 MTN Top Eight winners finished the 2016/17 season in 10th place and coach Stanley Menzo is on record saying he will beef up the strike force, and Dube, with six goals in 14 matches for Highlanders, might just fit that bill.

“We know that’s a problem, and it’s a department where we need to try and find stronger players who can help us,” Menzo said.

“We know that we have to score goals. Scoring goals is not only a striker’s job, but the whole team has to score more goals and deliver more chances for a striker to score. But yes, upfront we need more power, more danger. If you want to win, you have to score more goals,” Menzo was quoted by soccer publication Kick-Off online.

Former Highlanders’ striker Knox Mutizwa is also reportedly on the radar of the Urban Warriors and a dream reunion with Dube could be in the offing if both players make the move. The Chronicle