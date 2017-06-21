It’s back to the Village for the Warriors

By Grace Chingoma

The Warriors are set to return to the ZIFA Village for their training camp, expected to get underway today, ahead of their trip to South Africa on Friday for the COSAFA Castle Cup tournament.

The five-star treatment given to the team by Walter Magaya, ahead of their 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia, has been shelved with the prophet unhappy with the criticism he has received for trying to help his country.

Although Magaya could not be contacted yesterday, amid reports he was in South Africa for a service, sources told The Herald the prophet was unhappy that his overtures to help the Warriors ended up causing a storm in parliament last week.

“What we gather is that the prophet has said those who feel he is doing something wrong in helping his country probably have a better option and this is an opportunity for them to come on board and let their actions do the talking,’’ the sources said.

“So, for the boys coming into camp for the COSAFA Castle Cup, it’s back to the village until, of course, something dramatic changes.

“Remember most of these players complained bitterly about the quality of the facilities at the ZIFA Village but that’s where we are right now.’’

The Warriors will need to negotiate their way from a Group B that includes Mozambique and the Indian Ocean islands pair of Madagascar and Sey- chelles

Meanwhile, ZIFA have declared a week of mourning for their former board member Edzai Kasinauyo with a moment of silence in all matches that will be played across the country from June 19 to 26.

ZIFA acting general secretary Joseph Mamutse said the match officials should make sure all the players and teams observe a minute of silence.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association hereby requests the respective leagues mentioned herein to observe a minute of silence in all matches that will be played between 19-26 June across the country in honour of our legend and former ZIFA executive committee member Edzai Kasinauyo.

“ZIFA has declared a week of mourning and as such all match officials handling matches should ensure that all players line up in the centre or around the centre circle and observe a minute’s silence for our departed colleague,” said Ma- mutse.

Kasinauyo also touched a lot of people’s lives and this prompted visual artist Kudakwashe Madamombe to do a special piece in tribute of the late Warriors star.

Kudakwashe is son to the late intenationally renowned sculptor Collen Madamombe.

“My friend Roy Muchuchu is a former CAPS United player who has known Edzai since he was young. We used to go to football matches since I am also keen in the sport and would always watch Edzai playing,’’ said Madamombe.

“I was touched by his death considering he did a lot for Zimbabwean football and was passionate about junior football.

“Under normal circumstances it should have taken me a month to do such a piece but I worked over it, forgoing my sleep, until I finished it.

“I hope through this piece of art, his family and his mother would be comforted. I am an artist and I believe people don’t die, only the body dies, so his spirit is alive and I hope spiritually this small gesture will also make him happy wherever he is.

“My father taught me that as artists we should do something for our country not to be always driven by money. So I am donating this piece to the fam- ily.

“I just hope his family will put it at his grave once they have put a tombstone because football was his life and he contributed a lot to Zimbabwean football.’’

Madamombe, three years ago made a semi-abstract sculptor of a woman in honour of the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

Tributes continued to pour in for Kasinauyo. “I was shocked to hear the news of his passing on . . . I couldn’t believe it because two days before his death I had a long chat with him on the phone from Johannesburg as we discussed some business. His passing on has saddened me very much and I think it has saddened the entire Zimbabwe football family too,’’ said former Warriors team manager Sharif Mussa.

The Japhet “Short Cat” Mparutsa Foundation also sent their condolence message.

The late player began his career at Black Rhinos Juniors where Mparutsa was one of the senior players.

“The Foundation would like to appeal to all players, former and current and the entire family of football to come out in our numbers to bid Edzai a colourful farewell befitting our gallant Warrior. Famba Zvakanaka, Hamba Kahle, Go Well Warrior,” read the statement. The Herald