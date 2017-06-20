Soul Jah Love hits back

Barely two days after being attacked during the Mutare leg of President Robert Mugabe’s youth interface rallies for allegedly fomenting indiscipline, Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love has responded in a song.

The Pamamonya Ipapo hit-maker was publicly dressed down by Zanu PF national youth commissar, Innocent Hamandishe, who described him as a nonentity.

“Soul Jah Love hachisi chinhu (Soul Jah Love is a nobody) . . . mukadaro haaridzi pano (If you continue misbehaving we won’t let him perform) . . . Iwe Soul Jah Love ita discipline dzokera ugare kumashure uko . . . chii chaunoda kuti itira ipapapo . . . wakufarisa (Soul Jah Love behave yourself),” said Hamandishe against the backdrop of raucous fans of the Zimdancehall star who couldn’t wait to see him perform.

But like he has done in the past, the Ndini Uya singer has refused to take Hamandishe’s insults lying down.

In the barely audible song captured on video, a bragging Soul Jah Love dismisses the Zanu PF national youth commissar’s characterisation of him as a nobody

“Soul Jah Love hachisi chinhu zvazvinhu (Soul Jah is not a nobody but the real deal) . . . Inyaya yekuti ndinodiwa nevanhu Makuruwani (I am the cool one loved by the people,” Soul Jah Love sang in part of the just-released song.

In a line that could be targeting Hamandishe, Soul Jah Love dismisses the youth leader as immature.

“Mwana mudiki uye ane huturu ndiri bhuru inzwa inini (He is young and immature but I am the boss),” the Zimdancehall star sang.

Interestingly, in one part Soul Jah Love, who has in the past composed songs in praise of Mugabe and the First Lady, seems to apologise.

“Saka ini ndiri munhu wavo and ini futi ndinotodawo ndiregeregerei kana ndarasa hunhu but handiite chifinhu inyaya yekungoti ndinodiwa nevanhu hazvina muganhu. Apana pekuti vakafara ndovanyararidza nekuti ndinenge ndavaunganidza, vanenge vauya vandiperekedza (I am their supporter (Zanu PF) and I am one of them in any case so forgive me if my behaviour was wayward but I did not mean to be spiteful. It’s only that the majority has boundless love for me and there is no way I can silence them when they wildly show it because it is me in the first place who they come to see and others will be accompanying me),” sang the Pamamonya Ipapo hit-maker.

Soul Jah Love along with Freeman and Seh Calaz were roped in by the Zanu PF youth league as part of measures to lure youngsters to Mugabe’s rally. Daily News