Finsbury Park suspect Darren Osborne’s family ‘in shock’

The family of a man arrested after a terror attack near a London mosque say they are “shocked” and “devastated”.

Father-of-four Darren Osborne, 47, was held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offences after a van hit Muslims in Finsbury Park.

They had been helping a man who had collapsed. He later died but it is not clear if it was because of the attack.

Met Police chief Cressida Dick and faith leaders were among hundreds who took part in a vigil on Monday night.

‘Hasn’t sunk in’

Ms Dick said the incident was “quite clearly an attack on Muslims”, and the community would now see more police, including armed officers, in the area, “particularly around religious establishments”.

Mr Osborne’s mother, sister and nephew said in a statement: “We are massively in shock, it’s unbelievable. It still hasn’t really sunk in.”

They added that their “hearts go out to those who’ve been injured”.

Police have carried out searches at an address in the Cardiff area.

Security Minister Ben Wallace said the suspect was not known to the security services, and was believed to have acted alone.

The BBC understands Mr Osborne grew up in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, and has lived at more than one property in Cardiff. He is also believed to have lived in Swindon.

The Metropolitan Police said he was being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder.

The attack took place shortly after midnight close to Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road, which is also a community centre.

Police say 11 other people were injured – including nine taken to hospital and two treated at the scene.

Several of the injured are believed to be seriously hurt.

On Monday night, faith leaders addressed a crowd at a vigil outside the nearby Finsbury Park Mosque.

After a short silence, chairman of the mosque Mohammed Kozbar told those gathered that the attack was “on our families, on our freedom, on our dignity”.

He said the man who died was a father of six children.

The Bishop of Stepney, Rt Rev Adrian Newman, said “an attack on one faith is an attack on us all”.

It is the fourth terror attack in the UK in three months, after incidents in Westminster, Manchester and on London Bridge.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attack was “every bit as sickening” as the others.

“It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent going about their daily lives – this time British Muslims as they left a mosque having broken their fast and prayed together at this sacred time of year,” she said.

After speaking outside Downing Street, the prime minister visited Finsbury Park Mosque, where she held talks with faith leaders.

Labour leader and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn also visited the area, telling the BBC that “an attack on a mosque, an attack on a synagogue, an attack on a church is actually an attack on all of us”. BBC News