ShowbizFeaturedNews

Cde Chinx to make history?

1,941 40

By Vasco Chaya

Liberation war musician Dickson Chingaira, aka Cde Chinx, could make history by becoming the first musician to be declared a national hero.

The late Cde Chinx
The late Cde Chinx

Cde Chinx succumbed to prostate cancer last Friday and died at the age of 62.

By yesterday evening, there was no news on what President Robert Mugabe and his party might agree on with Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Kaya Moyo and Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Shadreck Mashayamombe, both still to be briefed of the outcome.

Harare province has written to the politburo, requesting that the war veteran be declared a national hero. Zanu PF is seen bestowing the status on him once the consultations have been completed.

“At the moment, we are still waiting for communication and anticipating, maybe it might come tomorrow (today) because as of now we are still waiting,” Mashayamombe told the Daily News yesterday evening.

Khaya Moyo was also in the dark.

“I am not aware if any decision has been reached. You could try the secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo,” he said.

Chombo could not be immediately reached for comment by the time of going to print.

Family spokesperson Deeds Chingaira, who is Cde Chinx’s son, told the Daily News yesterday they had not been “ordered to stop the burial by the state but all we have is hope that there might be something that might come through.

“We heard that the responsible offices sat today (yesterday) to deliberate on the way forward on burial.”

Deeds said his father’s body is in the custody of a local funeral parlour.

Should Cde Chinx be declared a national hero, he will become the first musician to be accorded the status.

Fellow musician Simon Chimbetu, aka Chopper, was accorded the lesser liberation war hero status.

There have been loud choruses from all sectors of society who feel Cde Chinx deserves the honour as illustrated by his decorated contribution during the war and more so his consistency and unwavering support of Zanu PF post-independence.

Born on September 27, 1955 in the Makoni District of Manicaland, Cde Chinx was unwell for some time before his last breath on Friday at West End Hospital in Harare.

Deeds told the Daily News his father had succumbed to prostate cancer contrary to reports of leukaemia as initially reported.

Chingaira had battled prostate cancer for the past three years or so.

He revealed to the media before his death that he was not aware of what really was the problem; hence ended up in different clinics as well as consulting both prophets and traditional healers in the process. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • Zvinomboreveiko kuti national hero??Is he a national hero or just a Zanu PF hero?Hapachisina chiremera pashrine pavo paye.Ngapavigwe kana Kapfupi chaiye.Inini ndiri hure zvangu but i would feel insulted to be buried there

  • Hazvimbounzi sadza kumba kwedu izvo,kunzi National hero cause waimba nziyo dzakauraya Nyika

  • National hero wafa😆😆 akafa achitambura murume uyu.

  • Heroes come in various areas not Zanu only.

    • True..tell them

    • not in Zim… he was Zanu. the only reason he got to rest in Heroes Acre.

    • Any one who flies the flag in an outstanding manner should be treated as a hero unless its Zanu Pf Heroes Acre

  • whatever. who cares

  • What is a hero?

  • Eliot Manyika

  • Deserving more than that

  • Whose hero? Heroes Acre is a ZANU dumping ground of its mafia members, in the new Zimbabwe that entire site must be used to empty rubbish from the town council

  • Do you mean to say he was buisy composing and singing songs during the war?

  • RIP

  • Zvine basa rei kushaya zvokunyora uku

  • Hero its Dick Chingaira

  • He is nt a mere musician if u know Zimbabwean History very well.

  • ZANU of heroes acre that’s what it is

  • Apiwa heroes status here

  • vanhu vezanu munondishamisa,now u are spending thousands of dollars kuviga munhu akazvifira wotambura kudarika ini. u didnt act the tym he need u the most. truly speaking this is an insult to the Chingaira family and our nation.all he was in need was a hospital not a heroes acre bullshit.

  • I doubt he is going to make it to the shrine!!

  • I cant be surprised if he becomes one.there is no one who deserves to be hero in the current regime for that matter.there isnt any heroes acre in zim.only zanu pf shrine.

  • Adam Ndlovu was a true hero thats why he was not buried at the shrine

  • the decision seem to be takin too long to make i wonder why

  • A hero while u are dead thats nothing

  • zvakanaka ndezvipiko kumuviga pakanaka nekutadza kumurapisa pakanaka airarama muchinda uyu dai akanorapiwa kwakanaka

  • He was supposed to a minister instead of Joseph Chinotimba

  • Chinx was involved in war liberation struggle he must be declared National hero

  • Point of correction , he is not just an ordinary musician….and for the record you are yet to witness more history soon when a tyrant is also going to be declared a NATIONAL hero!!! So be calm, eyes have not yet seen yet!!! and besides , who is better a singer than a murderer???????. Juring his time Chinx sang for a purpose….and now….tell me what about your grandpa….is he killing for a purpose??????

  • Zanu bootlickers are automatic fake heros