Buffalo Soldier, Winky D drop single

By Vongai Mbara

When two award-winning singers join forces for a collaboration, there is no doubt that they will make great music.

Winky D aka the Ninja President and South African based Zimbabwean artist Buffalo Soldier born Thabani Ndlovu finally released their much awaited collaboration titled ‘Rugare’ yesterday, proving that brotherhood in music still exists.

The song comes barely a week after Buffalo Soldier launched his album, ‘Born Again’ on which Winky D was a special guest alongside other local musicians who were the supporting acts.

Although there were slight delays on its release, the two superstars took to their social media accounts to tease fans about the song and they were anxiously waiting for it.

‘Rugare’ is about a person searching for peace in life and wanting to live the dream.

Fans have already expressed their appreciation of the song and it shows potential of becoming a hit.

“I loved this song instantly. This is definitely a hit and I cannot wait for the video,” commented one fan just after the song was uploaded.

Although the video is not yet out, a teaser and behind-the-scene footage have been posted online and it shows that it will be a steamy video.

The teaser shows Winky D in bed surrounded by women playing poker and throwing money around.

Winky D and Buffalo Soldier’s voices blended effortlessly on this track.

The two musicians have shown that they are the kings of dancehall with this powerful collaboration.

This might be one of Winky D’s best collaborations including ‘Panorwadza Moyo’ that he did with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi. The Herald