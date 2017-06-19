Steve Makoni meets Kireni Zulu

By Vasco Chaya

Veteran musician Steve “Dhongi” Makoni will meet Kireni Zulu in what is expected to be an explosive encounter at City Sports Bar in the capital tonight.

The two will also share the stage with Pamela Zulu aka Gonyeti, Kessia aka Muchaneta, Chief Hwenje, Dzvoti, Junior Vybz, Landmine Madongonda, Tambaoga, Appie T, Progress Chipfumo and Talking Guitars among others on this week’s edition of jam session.

The joint’s manager, Mathias Bangure, told the Daily News the platform is meant to promote every genre.

“Zulu and Makoni’s music genres are almost the same hence the idea is to promote this type of music.

“Makoni will perform as a solo artiste as usual but this time around Zulu is coming with a full band,” Bangure said.

“Apart from the two musicians, we are glad that Gonyeti will use the platform to sample most of her latest songs off the album to be launched on June 29 in Harare.”

The Marabi musician started to play with a full band — the Data Band — in April this year.

He said the move is meant to separate boys from men.

“Most of my fans know me as a solo artiste but this time I have decided to go a gear up. I want to demonstrate to most of the local musicians how things are done,” he said.

Zulu is riding on the crest of the success of his latest album Prophet Kitwell launched in January this year.

Prophet Kitiwell comprises seven tracks: Ongorora, Chihera, Mazai aDhimba, Vanoruma, Mukadzi waZondi, Roti and Judas.

The song Kitwell is topping charts on local radio stations including National FM.

The track is an allegory about a brainy cat that preyed on unassuming rats under the cover of a meek prophet.

The cunning cat uses all forms of tricks including donating food stuffs to rats in order to convince them that he was a real man of God but at the end the cat preys on the rats secretly.

Some of his previous albums include Mazai Adhimba, Nyevero, Marabi Music, Mupata Wachidembo and Vhura Chivharo. Daily News