I was once a Mugabe zealot: Mutambara

Former deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara has revealed how he turned from being a strong proponent of President Robert Mugabe’s one-party state philosophy into a fierce critic of the country’s founding leader.

Mutambara was a surprise guest at Sapes Trust on Wednesday where he was launching his book, entitled “In search of the elusive Zimbabwean dream: An autobiography of thought leadership Vol. 1”.

The book is the robotics professor’s recollection of his life from a poor village background right up to the time he has prospered as a politician and professional.

Mutambara proffers his views on leadership.

But as he launched his book before an eminent gallery of civic group leaders, politicians, academics, Mutambara said he was once an admirer of President Mugabe’s one party policy before it dawned on him that the Zimbabwean leader was pursuing personal interests.

“We were very impressed with the liberation struggle where young zealots, me and (Munyaradzi) Gwisai and others,” he said.

“We defended the one party state our party Zanu PF. Mugabe, our leader. We were very committed to socialism and the one party state.

“We got to the University of Zimbabwe, we were surprised these guys are looting, these guys are undemocratic. Whats going on!

“And ofcourse as you know we turned against the one party state.”

Mutambara also said he had insights over Vice President Emmerson Mnanganga and Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi’s leadership capabilities, having at one time supervised them when they were pursuing their advanced studies.

“Some of you are going to ask me what do you think about Lacoste, what do you think about G40. All I can say is that I supervised Sekeramayi, I supervised Mnangagwa.

“So I can do a seminar here and tell you whether they are able to be presidents I took care of them and I have very good insights in terms of their abilities, I was in charge of them.”

Mutambara also said the first lady Grace Mugabe was less qualified to be President as he did not see how she obtained her doctorate. Radio Vop