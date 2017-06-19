PoliticsFeaturedNews

Leave Mugabe alone, Mbeki says to South Africans

Political leaders who have “overstayed their welcome” must be shown the door by their own people, former President Thabo Mbeki said at the weekend.

Thabo Mbeki seen here with Robert Mugabe

“Political leaders should not stay in positions forever, I agree,” said the statesman during a discussion with young people involved in his foundation in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“…But who makes sure that they go?”

Mbeki then turned to the example of Zimbabwe.

“I would fight with any South African who stands up to say: ‘I, as a South African, say Robert Mugabe must go’,” declared the ANC stalwart.

“I say it is none of your business.  It is the business of the people of Zimbabwe…

“If the people of Zimbabwe think that President Mugabe has overstayed his welcome, let them say…president, please go away.”

Mbeki suggested that the larger context of decolonisation needed to be understood in these kind of scenarios.

“The colonial system was exactly about taking away the possibility for us to determine our own [destiny],” he said.

“Now I sit here as a South African and me, I’m going to say to the Zimbabweans: ‘You shut up. I’m going to decide for you who your leader is’ … It is wrong,” stated Mbeki.

Turning to the recent Fees Must Fall protests around university funding, Mbeki said that the issue had to be addressed within an understanding of all of South Africa’s needs and the limit of money available.

He said as students, they might be “addressing the thing that is in [their] world: fees must fall” but someone from an area that did not have proper infrastructure “is thinking, there is no water…no clinic…no roads…millions of unemployed…”

“Idealistically, I wish we could have it all, including fees must fall,” said Mbeki. Radio Vop

  • Voetsek Mr Mbeki.

  • What happened to your (AU) peer review system?

  • PeterPan

    Shut up Mr. Mbeki. We haven’t forgotten how you stood by Mugabe 2008. Had it not been you, Zimbabwe would be a “liberated” country.

  • That’s stupid everything happening in zim directly affects sa let them speak. So far millions of Zimbabweans are in sa with or without papers. Soo mr mbeki/mr there is no crisis in zim is still at it nxaa

  • Mbeki contributed to Zimbabwe mess he is a Mugabe sympathiser He had business deals with zanu voesk mbeki

