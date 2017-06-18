I won’t dump local fans: Jah Prayzah

By Vasco Chaya

Jah Prayzah says the reduction of the shows he is holding in Zimbabwe should not be misconstrued to mean that he has abandoned his local followers.

Speaking through his manager Keen Mushapaidze, the Jerusarema hit-maker told the Daily News that his Zimbabweans fans must appreciate that they are now part of a bigger family located in many countries.

“It is not that we are chasing international fame at the expense of local fans but Jah Prayzah is now a big brand that is needed in a number of countries that is why he strives to serve all these countries,” Mushapaidze said, adding that his local fan base will always remain the centrepiece of his strategy.

“Having said that, there is no way he can ignore international market considering that it was his dream all along to reach that level . . . I am sure that most of the artistes would do exactly the same.”

Over the last month, Jah Prayzah has held just two shows.

In addition to the concert he was scheduled to hold at Esau Mupfumi’s Platinum Night Club last night, the Uzumba-born artiste’s last show was held two weeks ago at Las Vegas Night Club in Harare.

In a related development, Mushapaidze revealed that the award-winning star will definitely drop a new album at the end of the year.

“Yes, we are working on a new studio project which we are planning to release at the end of the year. We have pushed the album to end of year to give Mdhara Vachauya adequate time on the market considering that it is still doing well.

“The fact that we officially launch our new albums in Zimbabwe also means that we will always respect and value our local fans,” he said.

Early this year, Jah Prayzah told this publication that his search for international fame would not lead him into dumping Shona.

“I am not going to stop singing in Shona as there is no way I can beat the Americans or the British at it as I am African. Shona is the only language I can freely express myself in. Even if I manage to conquer the world, I will do so using Shona,” he said then.

In his pursuit of fans beyond Zimbabwe’s border, Jah Prayzah has collaborated with African music giants Mafikizolo, Tanzanian international artiste Diamond Platnumz, Nigerian music star Davido and Tswana songstress Charma Gal.

Recently, he teamed up with Ethiopian artiste Betty G and Joey B from Ghana to help American star Jason Derulo remix his 2010 hit titled In my head at Coke Studio Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.