Who needs wheels? ­Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

When it comes to straight talking Zimbabweans don’t have to look much further than the Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandi Chimene, who welcomed Mugabe to Mutare for a Zanu PF Youth Rally.

‘Some of you think I have taken weed’, she said. ‘Do I look like someone who took weed today?’ Mugabe said nothing. You could say he sat stoned-faced. Vice President Mnangagwa however, who was sitting next to him, must have had difficulty suppressing a smile.

Chimene, speaking as it were from on high, urged Mugabe to end the divisions in the party over the presidential succession. ‘We end up seeing crocodile smiles because of the divisions,’ she snorted.

Chimene proceeded to demonstrate that she was in full possession of her senses by accusing ministers in the province of looting large tracts of land, among other things. She went on: ‘If it means going down with you, we will fall together Comrade President’.

Mugabe, who is quite capable of falling down by himself, made no response to this offer. But he would hardly have been reassured by Chimene’s undertaking the previous week to Zanu PF Youth leaders preparing for the rally. She promised them they would have no trouble with police road blocks. ‘You said some vehicles do not have wheels, but I will make sure you will not be harassed.’

Who needs wheels when you have mbanje power.

Other points

Plans are progressing for the peacewalk to raise funds for the Zimbabwe Peace Actors’ Platform (ZimPAP). A group of about 40 will be walking 15 miles from Ilford (leaving at 8.30 am) to the Vigil (arriving at 2 pm) on 1 st July. They will be asking for sponsorship from their churches, work places, families and friends. For sponsorship forms contact Daizy Fabian, 07708653640, [email protected] and she will post or email a sponsorship form to you. ZimPAP aims to train 100,000 civilian peacekeepers to overcome fear and intimidation during next year’s elections. To donate to the peace walk please access: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zimvigil-co-ordinator

The Vigil wishes Netsayi Makarichi a speedy recovery. She was in considerable pain after injuring her knee while dancing energetically. We called for an ambulance and the ambulance service, because they were extremely busy, provided a taxi to take her to St Thomas’s hospital over the river. She eventually left the hospital on crutches. Thanks to Fungayi Mabhunu, Cephas Maswoswa and Mduduzi Ndlovu who accompanied her and made sure she got safely home.

