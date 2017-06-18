ShowbizFeaturedNews

Cde Chinx set for National Hero status

By Tinashe Farawo and Mthandazo Dube

As Zimbabweans mourn the death of liberation fighter and renowned musician, Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, the Zanu-PF Harare Province has taken the lead in recommending that he be declared a National Hero.

Born Dickson Chingaira Makoni, on September 27, 1955, Cde Chinx joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1975 where he led the Zanla Choir.
Cde Chinx died at a private hospital in Harare last Friday night after a long battle with cancer.

He was 61.

Zanu- PF Harare provincial commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe said they had met and recommended Cde Chinx to be declared a National Hero.

“We have met as a province in the afternoon (yesterday) and we all agreed that Cde Chinx is a National Hero. So we are going to write our recommendations to the national leadership.

“By tomorrow morning (today) Cde Chombo (Ignatius, Zanu-PF National secretary for administration) will have our request on his desk.

“Actually we have also consulted with the war veterans and it was unanimous. His contribution before and after independence is not in doubt, he did his best to fight for this country.

“His music played a very important role in uplifting the spirits of the fighters during the struggle. Even after independence especially on the turn of the millennium at the height of the third Chimurenga, it was Cde Chinx, our hero who rallied behind the masses in reclaiming our land through music.”

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe deputy director, Nicholas Moyo said Zimbabwe was poorer without the legendary musician who was dedicated to his music.

“We are poorer as a nation. We have lost a hero, a legend who was steadfast in his beliefs from the liberation struggle and throughout his professional and personal life,” he said.

“What saddens us more is that this tragedy comes just weeks after the arts fraternity rallied behind Zima to celebrate the gift of a house they built for him.

“However, we celebrate Cde Chinx’s life and what he stood for.

“Even in this dark moment we celebrate him and his works. He was a humble man.”

Zimbabwe Music Awards chairperson, Mr Joseph Nyadzayo told The Sunday Mail that, Government and Zanu-PF must consider according the veteran musician National Heroes status.

“To us we consider him as having delivered the most in terms of nation building through music,” said Mr Nyadzayo.

“He was consistent and we therefore ask the party and Government to consider that sacred honour of declaring him a National Hero.

“To us he is a people’s choice, this unfortunate event to us is no longer a funeral but a celebration of life. I think we have parted with him well. He is someone who has delivered the best he could.

“The man was patriotic and progressive using the simplest of all means, his voice.”

Music critic, Professor Fred Zindi described Cde Chinx as a pioneer and unifier.

“I believe he should be buried at the National Heroes Acre. He deserves it. The fact that he declared himself as a Zanu- PF person never stopped people from loving him. He appealed to everyone.

“There is no doubt that he was a motivator during the liberation struggle and remained like that after independence.

“He is one of the few ex-combatants who were proud to be called comrade. We will miss him,” he said.

Family spokesperson, Mrs Moleen Tarumbwa-Moyo said burial arrangements will be announced in due course as the family is waiting other for relatives who are outside the country to arrive.

She described the veteran musician as a family hero.

“We are hard hit. We believed that he would get out of hospital as he has done before,” she said.

“When they put him on life support recently we became worried, but hopeful. He helped the family. I am at the teacher’s college right now because of him. He was a father figure and a family hero.”

Mourners are gathered at Cde Chinx’s Sentosa home in Mablereign. The Sunday Mail

  • They reduced him to a begga b4 he died

  • RIP Roger!

  • So in Zimbabwe you can only be a hero after you die? Crazzy. Are heroes not supposed to know that they are heroes???

  • True

  • if chinx cant be a national hero then who is?

  • Afa anaka 😂😂😂😂

  • But hazvibatsiri kumuita Hero afa now it doesnt make n sence.Murume uyu akarwara and suffered a lot .That time vaifanira kumurapisawo kuAvenues ikokoo ol Singapore kkkk.In life people should learn to love each other and support esp nguva yeurwere .Kwete zvekuda kuonererwa parufu nekutenga maflowers iye murwere aishaya mari yekutenga coffee aah zvobhowa.Uku kuitira vasara kwete iye .Mari iyoyo yavanoda to spend kuheroes ngavape mhuri yake igobatsirika .Kukwira kudenga kwakafana whether heroes acre or pasi pemuti

    • national hero status comes with benefits kuvasara vana nemadzimai kufa mutongo wamwari

    • hooo kana zvakadaro He deserves that 100%

    • Wat benefits are yu fucking talking abt

    • He deserved more than hero’s status b4 he died shame on yu enemy of progress

    • Gudo can you list the benefits you are talking about coz if they were there he should have enjoyed them when he was still alive,do u call a casket and state attention a benefit

    • Wanyora exactly zvandindichida kunyora .kana uchinzi Gudo hazvirevi kuti ita pfungwa dzinenge dzegudo.

    • Yeah coz ndakanyorwadziwa hangu nekurwara kwake Chinx achipuhwa food nemaother musicians aaah , Wher was this government ? they were supposed to help him thou.

    • Oooh dear @ Jabulani Gudo said manetory benefits well after the funeral not what you are saying

    • Gudo

    • Gudo

    • During his illness it was Zanu-pf who were paying for his hospital bills.

    • Asi kutadza kumurapisa muchimhanyira kumuvakira imba nekupa zvinhu kunge masofa maona kuti avakurwara kuita sekuti mavakuda vakadzi vake.

    • vanopikisa magara muri vekupikisa what we are saying here is his gallantry is unquestionable in 2nd &3rd chimurenga so this son of soil should be if not must be accorded a national hero status not zvamakutaura zvese hazvina maturo nokuti makagara kubva kare muchiti chinx afa you have always wanted him dead kuti mutaure tosh kwenyu hakufiwe mukawana time mutikwanire ana satan vakatsanangurwa nechurch yeroma vane miswe yewaya .kkk

    • Nhayi!

    • Uriduzvi if yu are talking of benefits afta fuieral

    • ur 100% correct bro

  • Besides him who is who?

  • RIP cde

  • Mudzidzisi Ticha Bernard

    Hero status is a one man decision.Meetings & recommendations are just a waste of time.

  • Wafa wanaka ndiyo yavakushandiswa armupenyu vangavasna basa nazvo

  • Afa anaka shuwa. Zvigomubatsirei izvozvo, kuvigwa kuHeroes acre nekuvigwa kumadyotyotyo same same kumufi.

  • Yes we want him kuchikomo!!

  • Zvakaoma pfungwa dzemunhu mutema kuitira munhu zvakanaka afa asi arimupenyu aidya noko dzezvironda .Mari yenyu ikuitirei zvakanaka imi veHarare province .

  • Gallant soldier mwana wevhu ndokumbirawo tiende naye pakakomo

  • Heroes acre is a piece of land on earth not heaven or a paradise.People stop working for the earthly eulogies but for the eternal life in heaven.One day it will be painful to see the once most feared political guys anguish in the hell while their bones are at heroes acre. There is no repentance after death. I wonder how do some church leaders try to baptise the dead politicians

    • To baptise a dead how.? Asi mataura chokwadi vanhu ngatisimbei kuparidzirana kuti tipinde muumambo hwekudenga

    • in ancient israel common people where buried underground and people of great stature financially or spiritually had their tombs carved out in mountains and laid to rest in the caves like Jesus Christ, b4 u start screeming blasphemy ,NO im not comparing chinx to Jesus, but im simply telling u tht here in zimbabwe our perceived heroes are buried at heroes acre and thts not goin to change coz u hav yo religious beliefs.. we all do and are very much aware of heaven n hell,bt basically wat im tryng to say is SHUT UP

    • Looking at the status quo in the country you might be contrasting with my reflection on the so called heroes.Have a glimpse of their personal works and eventual impact on the public lives. Zimbabwe is in an economic degradation because of what

    • thts why i said “perceievd heroes” ,if they believ he was their hero n want to put him there they are well within their rights to do so,personally any1 in zanu pf colours can neva be a hero to me no matter what gud works they did in their lives

    • Cde Chinx kuHeroes. finish and klaar

    • Hu Hero hwekutidakadza nemunhanzi yes ndingabvume but his association with the blood sucking vampire ZANU PF party led by Robert Mugabe ndozvichamushaisa hu hero hwekudenga…. Tikamuisa ku heroes acre tisakanganwazve kufukunura mapfupa a Leornad Dembo nekugara tagadzirirawo vana Macheso nzvimbo dzavo ikoko

  • Heroes Acre or where ever……he is gone.?

  • ndoo magambazve aya

  • A hero who lived a miserable life , you fought for Mugabe and a few , you suffered during and after the struggle , go well cde but what are you going to say to the creator for atrocities you and your party zanu pf inflicted on innocent citizens during honde yeminda and in 2008 may your soul burn in hell

    • He did not fight for Mugabe nor Zanu PF. Like many he fought for Zimbabwe. Let us never trivialise the sacrifice these young men and women made. There comes a time when we should set aside politics.

  • pfee pa heroes Cde Chinx

  • Zanu pf acre

  • Whatever.its not like he is coming back.whether on heroes acre or not,he is gonna burn in hell for the atrocities he and his master committed. One of the living hell beasts on earth is gone. Thank you Lord.

  • Aendeswa kuHeroes neavigwa pai zvapo chero avigwa asina box vese vafa. Chakanaka kubatsira munhu arimupenyu iye azviona otenda kunaka kwenyu. Ini hangu
    ndinoti Chinx rest in peace

  • I remember a fews yrs ago Didymus Mutasa was once quoted saying the National Shrine is nt for sportman or none military individuals .lets see this tym since Chinx was an entertainer in the bushes

    • It was not entertaining brother.When you sing in church is that entertainment.When people sing at traditional ceremonies,is that entertainment.There is a deeper purpose for singing in all those instances just like how cde Chinx used to sing during the liberation struggle

    • Onesimo Mutembwa thanks for expantiating but u dnt’ knelt it .so can we completely erase the fact tht Chinx entertained freedom fighters in the bushes? . Calling him an entertainer is it degrading educate me ?.no doubt his music came with strong nationalistic & pan-africanist message

    • a spade is called a spade coz its a spade bro nt a spoon ….u nailed it ryt man he ws a entertainer period ur riyt Brighton whether they like it or not Chinx played tht role perfectly never the less

  • To me he is a true hero and he deserved to be buried at the Heroes arc

  • Akambopwanyirwa imba ka uyu ne Zanu pamurambatsvina

  • HERO

  • Let this ZANU sympathiser get buried with the other murderers and thieves at Heroes Acre. I am by no means moaning this filth. A man who stands for evil must go with it.

  • Pliz don’t associate Nyathi with those thieves that are lying at that hill

  • pachikomo ipapo

  • This man fought the liberation war and i appreciate that bt after the war he preach hatred instead of preaching unit among the nation

  • RIP Roger

  • уσυ ∂єѕєяνє ιт ¢∂є

  • Zvichandibatsirei mwanangu. Hupenyu hwangu hwese ndaigara muimba yemapango. Nhasi uno ndafa kudai wondivakira guva resimende??? Vapange Hosiah Chipanga……………Ndangoti nditi turuu

  • Vaivepi paaitambura

  • Bedworthy Coxswain

    National shrine ichazara nemboko chokwadi

  • Iri ndiro gamba kwet zvimwe zvisina kurwa muvigei pana mbuya nehanda chaipo

  • Chaiiti chauya chikopokopo kutenderera kuseniseni kushungurudza mweya wegamba #sing 🎤🎶🎶👌 R. I. P Cde Chinx we will miss you as a Nation 😥🙏

  • Vakabata basa gurú chose vaoneiwo Cde

  • Kkkkk maheros acho kkkkk ndikokuti wafawanaka here,nothing against him though but he is nowhere near heroes,

  • Rip Edzai Kasinauyo,dark wknd

  • Chinx befits hero status.

  • he deserve it

  • I wish to share my heartfelt condolences to all breaved comrades….

  • Guys i knew Chinx,aibva kwaMakanda/Ruwani,we interacted ,he never hurt anyone,it wasnt his fault that Bob ruined the economy.so different from Hunzvi,Chinos,Jabulani.the recognition would be befitting.

  • He sang for his masters as they butchered innocent civilians during the so called liberation struggle and into independence, the current anarchy and depravity is a direct of such over-zealous hero worshipping singing political jamboree of Chinx. I am sorry, no respect for this thug as he was an instrument of the wider ​political violence that cascaded our beautiful nation. He sang and danced for the despots with passion and bravado, an inspiration of political murders, lawlessness and debauchery. May his soul rost in hell

    • our minds are similar.just a useless crowd puller abusing our parents

  • Isn’t it that Chinx was just a Chimurenga guru song writer and singer . I believe he crossed the border into Mozambique as a Zanu pf cadre. I would want to enquire a bit about cde Chinx . Does he received the military training in Maputo? After training which province was he operating ? who was his detachment commander? After the integration he was attested into Zna under which Brigade or unit b4 he got demobbed. ? Was he not just a singer like Mapfumo chimurenga guru the Hurricane hugo . All in all it was part of contribution. plz answer my above questions.

    • was also askng tht same question bt evry1 became angry saying m talking nonsense.wats the difference btwn hm and Simon Chimbetu,Thomas Mapfumo,Mkoma Ketai and all other vari kumusha chaiko

    • He was just like anyone who collaborated during the war . They discarded and neglected him during his life time when he needed thier hand on bed ride. They demolished his house during Murambatsvina . Haasi gamba rehondo rakabata pfuti .

    • one ansa bro …he was a singer period

  • Zvinogondibatsirei hama dzangu, ini ndiri mupenyu. Ndaigaira imba yapango, mumba ichingova huruva.
    Nhasi uno ndafa kudai…. #singing

  • he deserve to be buried in heroes acre vamwe variko atitombovazivi

  • no doubt,this man is truly a national hero.you fought a good fight cde.may the Almighty God reward you

  • Heroes acre or not there is no second chance,the man gone

  • R.I.P comrade

  • Will be understandable

  • Akashandiswa setoilet paper akabvuma hoping to be given a special position but zvakaramba, he praised the dictator but paakatanga kurwara that same person waayirumbidza ahana kana kuda kunomurapisa kunze but akamusiya kusvika nanhasi uno atisiya, zvinonzwisa tsitsi, may his soul rest in peace, I hope he doesn’t have blood of the innocent in his hands,

  • He deserve a Hero status,may his soul rest in peace.

  • “What does it take to be a hero? Do u have to die to be a Hero? “- Living legend Tuku

  • May Your Soul Rest In Peace
    Comrade Chingaira

  • MHSRIP

  • Rest in peace gamba

  • Let’s we learn to honour people while they are still alive

  • YESSSS

  • Don’t scatter roses after they are gone

  • Lies am not mourning,your headline should read “some zimbabweans”

  • Dai vakangomuendesawo iko kuSingapore akarapiwa. Zvisinei he deserves kuendawo kuchikomo rest in peace Cde

  • Rest in Peace Cde. A true hero

  • Daidzai lameck!!!!!!!!!!

  • M Zimbabwean but ain’t mourning his death , m worried abt how m i going to pay this term school fees , please can u write about how worried i am please 😒😒😒😒😒

