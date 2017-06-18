PoliticsFeaturedNews

Break-in at Sekeramayi’s house

5,128 158

By Brian Chitemba

Thieves broke into Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeremayi’s house in the early hours of Friday and got away with US$620.

Defence Minister Sydney Sekeremayi, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and General Constantine Chiwenga
Defence Minister Sydney Sekeremayi, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and General Constantine Chiwenga

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed the break-in.

“There was a break-in at Minister Sekeremayi’s house and investigations are in progress. We will update you on any developments,” she said

Investigations indicate that the incident happened between 1am and 5am on Friday after thieves jumped a precast wall and cut part of the fence at Dr Sekeremayi’s Borrowdale home.

The burglars then broke a kitchen window and sneaked into the Minister’s house before breaking into one of the bedrooms. Investigations also show that the thieves then stole a suit and a handbag containing US$120 and US$500, respectively.

The criminals sneaked out of the house using the kitchen window and dropped the suit and handbag outside the house but stole the money.

A police officer guarding the house is said to have failed to notice the incident because the property is huge and may require more people to monitor movements.

Investigators told The Sunday Mail that the burglary at the Minister’s house could be part of house-breaking cases around Borrowdale area where criminals are wreaking havoc.

“The thieves used a bolt cutter to cut the fence after they had jumped the pre-cast wall. After getting into the house, they didn’t steal anything besides the money which was in a suit and a handbag. There is so much criminal activities in Borrowdale,” said an investigator who cannot be named for professional reasons.

The break-in at Dr Sekeremayi’s house comes weeks after his name was thrown into succession politics by Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

The Defence Minister, however, rebuffed Prof Moyo and appeared furious and visibly irritated by the attempt to drag him into successionist and factional politics when The Sunday Mail approached him for comment a fortnight ago.

He said, “Please, they must leave me in peace. Why drag me into those things?” The Sunday Mail

You might also like More from author

  • Ngavatswagwe sei vachidherera mukuru

  • What is $620 for this KILLER – NOTHING!!

    • choo-o

      we were actually bugging his house in the name of “theft”,now that his name has emerged in succession politics.we want to listen to the discussions/conversions he indulges in .we also want to prove that he is weak as a defence minister, so he is not fit for the presidential race.

  • PUT MONEY IN THE BANK SIR.TI REDUSE MONEY CRISES IN OUR COUNTY

  • Ko Defence team yaivepi

  • mukagara gara mumupamhezve

  • Hooo?

  • matsotsi chaiwo chaiwo iwayo I doubt very much its a game of chase

  • they just took the 620 to mk it look lyk a break in otherwise vaitsvaga info btwn him n jonso.

  • Lucky thieves. I pity them though if and when they get caught though i suspect its an inside job.

  • Defender wenyika asingagone ku defender imba yake

    • They are nt ordinary thieves.

    • Matanga ma zimbo kungo speculator nekuhumana… Anything chaitika kwamuri i consipiracy.. Munosvota imi

    • SHAME SHAME SHAME (RELOADED)

      hahahahahaha……..u kiled me there buddy

  • Fellow thieves broke into their chiefs’ home and stole pocket money. Maybe they were trying to sharpen their skills

    • obviously sup hahahaha Commando Exercz in the military.

  • Matsotsi aya ndoda kuatengera drink 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

  • Mbava dzinopinda chero padzada kkkkkkk

  • So he can’t protect his house? So much for being a defence minister :-!

  • No alarm system?%$’6:-? Something is fishy here, he jus want to stay in the headlines chete

  • there’s no money in banks .

  • Zvatanga……hondo ye succession yakwidzamakata.

  • Kubank hakuna mari asi vachipfimbika mari mumba semazhanje nxaaaa

  • Sei?

  • Akaiwanepi $620 iwo mabank asiri kupa mari?

  • Hakusi kubirwa uko ma graduates arikupinda mudzimba umo vobva vatora mari yavanenge vachifanirwa kutambira kana vawana mabasa, saka vanoziva pairi mari yacho.

  • chete

  • Akuna mbavha dzakadaro,pamba panogadhwa nemasoldier anepfuti mbavha kwakupinda

    • Paanofamba chaipo pose anenge ane security akada kupinda mutoilet chaimo kunotanga security kunocheka kuti makamira sei achidzoka woti pindai shefu makanaka

    • Chinoda muromo chinoundunda

    • Mbavha dzaive ne intelligence system yese

  • They got their share of tax money only the government officials abuse it ,fair deal

  • No Defence at the Defence minister’s house 🤣

  • Prepare to go to Heroes Arca

  • Imagine being called defence Minister yet you can’t defend your home, joke is on you 😂😂😂😂

  • He doesn’t even trust his bank. They shud have stolen him as well

  • If its true i wish they could have stolen the whole hse,i dont feel pity for him

  • feck news hakuna zvakaro

  • Ndomatsotsi atinoda aya anobira mboko dzeZanu dzione kty zvinhu zvakaoma kunze kunok.

  • Minister we defence wangashaye security sei?

  • And they are ZANU PF thieves

  • Chocho mari dzavanoba anoiwanepi mari yakadaro bank richibvumira $100 chete

  • “Reallocation of the loot” …..kana mbavha ikabirwa nembavha.

  • Those houses are guarded by ZRP support unit and how could a thief dared his life? Something is amiss there and check the space.

    • Pane tight security pamba paminister hapapindiki zvine security mukati panyaya iyi pakasiyana neperuzhinji

    • Kkkk isu takakura teivhima.we used to say “chinoda muromo chinoundunda” i can translate it as “if any animal,bird is given unto you,no matter how clever,vigilent fast it is,it wont see death coming.”ndizvo zvaitika apa.zvekuti pane Gondo harishayi aaah manje apa razoshaya nechimuti chaicho.

  • should have got away with his life

  • Ngavaendese Mari kubank itenderere

  • Chete

  • Thieves stealing from another seasoned thief

  • C10

  • Ummm sorry cde we always advise people to bank their money

  • Saka zvinei nesu, tisiyei nenzara dzedu,

  • Ah better

  • Why do u have to hate our honorable defence minister, wat wrong did he ever do to anyone?

    • Taura hako

    • He is part of zanu and the majority hates anything to do with zanu

    • Resided over all forms of evil atrocities as minister of State Security, Intelligence and the President’s Office, Defence etc, yet innocent civilians were being murdered for reasons best known to this filthy thug. His name, Sydney Terror-mayi is not a joke, but a true caricature of his evilness. His silence is never ‘Golden’, but a satanic viper-ish cold blooded murdering imbecile who has colluded and aided tyranny against innocent civilians. He is an embodiment of hate, genocide and violent malevolent political thug whose 37year service to a repugnant regime is highly diabolical.

  • is it joke or what?

  • Ko 620 haifanirwe kuenda kubank here

  • Stage managed

  • Hazvi shamisi guys, Ko Mujuru zvaakatsva ne candle akapera pamba pakazara ma security

  • Dzava pedyo nerufu idzo nxaaaaa

  • 😂😂😂best father’s day gift ever

  • Out of 15bn takawana $620 chete? Probably they removed the 3 zeros,I don’t think they only took $620 at such risks

  • that’s too little for this Zanu PF hypocrites

  • KO kuzoty nyika anoigona??

  • Mmm… Deja vu!

  • Inyambo dzepaface bk kuda kuhwa pfungwa dzevanhu sezvo achida kuitwa president vanoda kuona kuti makawanda sei munomufarira

  • mxm HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL FATHERS OUT THERE!

  • $620 change pa $15 billion yakashaikwa

  • yaa vakatora shoma

  • Stage managed!!!

  • Where was the so called “security”? “ordinary” robbers ransacking a house of a defense minister hahaaa lol. Ooh what happened to the gospel they preach: “PEOPLE MUST BANK MONEY” they preach what they don’t obey.i doubt its only $620. Meb they omitted another zero at the end.

  • Imii

  • At least they got back some of the $ 15 billion dzembiri dziya

  • Ndipo panoti mbavha , chasara kuno bira mugabe

  • Inga zvirikinzi cash ku bank wani

  • Kkķkkk wakamama ukaba unobirwawo

  • Vhunzai Lacoste

  • Vanhu vakaba vane nzaravo saka moti vadii vanoda kurarama

  • It’s not stealing, it’s repossessing their stolen resources!!!

  • pathetic zanu shinanigans!!! oooohhh so you also don’t bank money!!
    Hey Charity Charamba weZRP tell your fellow thief to bank money. Oooh but then again if robbers came to your house they would also find big loot!! the irony of it Satan preaching the gospel. Imbwa idzi!!

  • It has always been the trend,last time it was Mnangagwa’s offices and now its Sydney’s house.Internal organs at work.

  • Ngaataure mari yakabiwa chaiyo mface uyu,tiwane pekutangira

  • Obviously those thieves were not looking for money bt vakangozosanga nayo vakabatanidzira , he should tell us what was really stolen of value bcz security vanayo vakuru chaivo.

  • Someone sending a msg

  • Were were the security of that house, if so ask them they led you to the stolen money

  • Hapana maguard here

  • y take onlx money dey shuld hv cleaned d house

  • Thts a lie. Where were th soldiers? Thts an inside job.

  • Vauraya nyika. Vanhu vakutsvaga kurarama vakuita risk their lives stealing from them for survival coz ndivo vane bag rese

  • Kkkkk the yard is so huge yazoita huge nhasi here ana dako tokuzivai

  • Wotoona kuti Nyika yaparara hapachina zviripo Vanogochengetedza Nyika Sei kana vachitadza kuzvichengeta 😜😜😜😜😜😆

  • They should have shot the cu*t in the head and took everything and I am more than 100% we would pardon them for such a job well done.

  • No cash hoading yatiri kuramba ka iyi

  • good

  • Was it in US dollars or bond notes

  • zvitori bhoo

  • Robbing a robber is the only way in Zimbabwe.

  • Ko iye vakamusiirei dai vakatora naiye wacho

  • Haa mafunnies, iteam rake reZanu rakasvika paden pake hakuna mbavha inoita zvakadai..

  • Mafunnys aya

  • I can imagine the investigations

  • They trying to divert attention here ,can smell a rat

  • Munhu ane $620 cash kumba kwake. Ini mbuya vangu vanobva kumusha kuuya kuzovata muqueue 2 days pabank kuty vapihwe $50 ndiyo zimbabwe yacho. Sorry they took it bt unoitei necash yese iyo mumba mako in such a crisis. Vanhu 12 vakatoimirira pabank

  • Dai vakatobuda nemusoro wake

  • Where did he get such a large amount when all other citizens are waiting days to get just $50/bond?
    Is it not plausible to say that politicians are not equipped with enough experience to advice on the direction of the country?

  • $620 chete ko imwe yanga iripi

  • Yooooh???

  • not ordinary thieves …some kind of trained thieves …actually headline shud be *Navy seals break into defens mnstr hous

  • Bt these dudes have got tight security. Hmmmm something

  • That’s a joke isn’t it? If true he doesn’t deserve to be a security minister if he can’t safeguard his house what of the country?
    It was better if they had stolen him as well.

  • Its small bank in house

  • Those two other men with Dr. Sekeramayi must tell him who broke into his house

  • KKK as a defence minister he gotta have state security,

  • Kkkk I love the Picture kkkk says a whole lot

  • who knows the amount,after all Us not bond

  • 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿

  • hmmmm 66 200 000 is the right figure inotyisa kutaura coz vamwe havana mari yacho plus security ndiyo yakapaza coz yaidawo kudya payakasungirirwa

  • Really?

  • They should have killed him

  • I am panic stricken. If the Defence Minister’s home can be broken into by thieves, how safe are we as a nation? I can not believe that is possible.

  • SHAME SHAME SHAME (RELOADED)

    thats wat happnes when u become the new target for lacoste faction…………….next thing u know votes of no confidence will passed on to u

  • Figure haisiyo yakabiwa add another zero. Kutya kuzobvunzwa kuti sei musingaisi mubank. But N way yakatobaya imbavha dzakabirana.

  • These are dumbs and idiots that we have overrated, over-celebrated and over-hero worshipped. They’re just mere mortals, mere toilet going objects who have been made saintly, little earthly gods and untouchable as they devoured the country of its natural resources and it’s citizenry with much trepidation. They’re the evil crass brigade, a bandwagon of tyrrants whose mission statement is to loot everything that is the name of the country and murder innocent folks mercilessly when they attempt to resist. This is just a storm in a cup of tea

  • Daring thieves indeed!??

  • Pahukama

  • Akaiwanepi mari iyoyo.stupid

  • security compromise,man in charge of national Defense becomes victim of such minor burglary,kkkkkk retrain yor security team

  • Imba yaDefence Minister lol give us a break varume there is more to the story😂😂😂

  • big up thieves on that one…😃

  • Think ya fogot 3 mo zeros

  • Why didn’t he bank the money

  • ??????

  • @ least here is not a cash horder

  • this is good news, dai vatora zvinhu zvese

  • ,dai vakaba zvese nemuridzj wemba stupid thieves

  • Anditi ndimi muri kuti he will take over, chionaika makukuvadzisa munhu manje. .

  • Boldness with a Capital B

  • Tchotcho

  • They should have stole him too mccccm

error: Content is protected !!