Unprecedented preps for Mugabe visit

By Bernard Chiketo

Unprecedented preparations were made for President Robert Mugabe’s first ever visit this year to Mutare for a youth interface rally at Sakubva Stadium today.

The streets along which the presidential convoy drove were cleaned and beautified, in particular the street to the Information Communication Technology Centre which he is to commission.

Speed humps were removed allowing the president’s car direct access to the ICT facility in a move slammed as reckless endangerment of children’s lives.

Speed humps at a black spot where hundreds of children — some in early childhood development from Hob House cross to schools in Dangamvura, others near Rujeko Primary School and in front of Dangamvura High School — were scrapped off to clear the way for the presidential cavalcade.

Irate residents are demanding an immediate restoration of the humps in the populous suburb.

“We are afraid that lives will be lost soon. Our children are at risk of being run over by speeding commuter omnibuses,” a resident who declined to be named fumed.

ZimRights chairperson Passmore Nyakureba said the move was ill-advised.

“It is regrettable that the safety of school-going children is put on the line because of the president’s visit to the area.

“Road humps are meant to protect children from errant drivers who speed in neighbourhoods, especially commuter omnibus drivers and the coming of the president should have even ensured more road security for them not vulnerability,” Nyakureba said.

He said there was no justifiable reason for the speed humps to be removed for the presidential motorcade.

“Where will the president be rushing to such that we turn a whole neighbourhood into a super highway? Is he not supposed to be driving slowly, meeting these children instead of speeding away from them?” Nyakureba queried.

MDC women’s assembly chairperson Lynette Karenyi said: “How can people care for one person, forgetting about our children’s lives.”

She also took a swipe at the closure of flea markets.

“Women get their food from selling vegetables and clothes. That is where they get fees for their children but a ruling party is asking them to shut down, which is a clear sign that this government does not have people at heart.

“You are forced to close and after the rally you won’t have food to feed the children. It’s utter nonsense!” she fumed. Daily News