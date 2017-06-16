I am sexy….. men pester me for sex – Lindsay

Dancehall musicician Mildred ‘Lindsay’ Munyikwa has revealed she is sexy and is always pestered for sex by married men.

The upcoming musician said she started experiencing this challenge after releasing videos off her debut album for Ndakasungwa and Kubvira Kunge Moto with men approaching her to pay for sex.

“One thing I know about myself is that I am very sexy and that is the reason why married men are all over me.

“As you can see I have a seductive portable body and that is what most married men are after since most married women are overweight.

“A lot of these men who are pestering me for sex got to know about me when I released my music videos.

“At first I wasn’t worried about it but I then realised it was getting worse when these men started offering me money.

“There is one businessman who even offered me US$2000 in exchange for unprotected sex and up to now he is still insisting,” she claimed.

Despite being pestered by married men, Mildred said she doesn’t know why single men do not approach her.

“One thing I don’t understand about this is the fact that no single guys are approaching me; as we speak I am single but it’s only married men who are after me.

“I am not sure if I need divine intervention or not or I just need to change my circles of interaction,” she said.

Mildred threatened to name and shame these married men who are pestering her for sex in the event that they continue doing so.

“These people I am talking about are my fans that is why I did not rush to put their names in public.

“However this is a stern warning I am now making if any one of them continues asking me for sex I will be left with no choice than to just expose them.

“I am a musician not a prostitute and my job is to entertain my fans with the music I sing not with my body through sex,” she fumed.

Mildred went in the spotlight after she revealed that she loved Soul Jah Love. H-Metro