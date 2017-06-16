ShowbizFeaturedNews

I am sexy….. men pester me for sex – Lindsay

2,125 66

Dancehall musicician Mildred ‘Lindsay’ Munyikwa has revealed she is sexy and is always pestered for sex by married men.

Lindsay Munyikwa claimed she met Jah Love a fortnight ago
Lindsay Munyikwa

The upcoming musician said she started experiencing this challenge after releasing videos off her debut album for Ndakasungwa and Kubvira Kunge Moto with men approaching her to pay for sex.

“One thing I know about myself is that I am very sexy and that is the reason why married men are all over me.

“As you can see I have a seductive portable body and that is what most married men are after since most married women are overweight.

“A lot of these men who are pestering me for sex got to know about me when I released my music videos.

“At first I wasn’t worried about it but I then realised it was getting worse when these men started offering me money.

“There is one businessman who even offered me US$2000 in exchange for unprotected sex and up to now he is still insisting,” she claimed.

Despite being pestered by married men, Mildred said she doesn’t know why single men do not approach her.

“One thing I don’t understand about this is the fact that no single guys are approaching me; as we speak I am single but it’s only married men who are after me.

“I am not sure if I need divine intervention or not or I just need to change my circles of interaction,” she said.

Mildred threatened to name and shame these married men who are pestering her for sex in the event that they continue doing so.

“These people I am talking about are my fans that is why I did not rush to put their names in public.

“However this is a stern warning I am now making if any one of them continues asking me for sex I will be left with no choice than to just expose them.

“I am a musician not a prostitute and my job is to entertain my fans with the music I sing not with my body through sex,” she fumed.

Mildred went in the spotlight after she revealed that she loved Soul Jah Love. H-Metro

You might also like More from author

  • Even mahwindi they are married man,kana ana kinnah they are married man saka chashamisira chii iwo mapofu chaiwo ane vakadzi

  • When the brains are stupid the body suffers the most

    • Remove the body #Tats and put the “Virgina” suffers most

  • ngaatibvire.

  • Is it true

  • Shame, ..

  • Zvinembiri yei izvozvo??

  • Mwari ngaave newe wish dai wanamata mwari God loves u

  • Ndiye wemawoko matanda here?

  • ok

  • Nhunzi dzinozara pakawora

  • kikikikiki munyikwa chaiwo seek God kti uitirwe nyasha

  • ok

  • What’s new ipapo manje munhu ungashaine nekufema?

  • It is bcz something is wrong with you.

  • Uuuuuuuuuaaaaasgggh zvipiko ana lindsay

  • vanofunga kuti pamwe uri hure,kana kuti vanoona sekunge uri…..,kana kuti unoratidzika kunge uri……

  • Just like every woman

  • Hahaha zvotoratidza kuti uri muriwo waka cheaper kuitwa hit n ran wakutofunga kuti wakapenga kkkkk silly bitch.

  • Advertising yo body ooooooouch silly gyal

  • So ???

  • At least varume vacho vanotozviona kuti uri chipavhurire kabhebhekubhe kagaba kakafa seri neseri

    Unokumbirwa bonde kunge mangai
    Rega vakuhwevo vozvihwirepi

  • Iyi ndiyo nhamo chaiyo

  • hokoyo na andy miridzo

  • Saka uri kutiudza kuti tiitesei nechihure chako

  • Kumbira Jehovah Mwari wakubatsire

  • The reason why beautiful woman are stupid is not because they have no ability to be intelligent.The problem is that their beauty fools them into thinking that by being beautiful they have achieved everything

  • No comment..

  • Vanokunyepera vanokuti wakanaka

  • Admin is it musicician??? Or musician?? #thisenglish 🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣

    • Typo of course.

    • its actually myuzishyen

    • C.. yo spelling even better than the previous above mentioned

    • Facebook teacher, this is a typographical error. Even if it was poor english in any case it is not our mother language. It is not even a measure of wisdom but a mere medium of communication.

    • All I’m saying is if they upload a post for the masses at least be accurate and or double check…… or use our mother tongue if it’s a problem.. ther r always options.

  • Beauty with no brains

  • bvaaapa so usingadi 2000 unoimbirei tibvirepa hire to hell kana washaya nyaya rare unofunga pane anga kupe 2000 for sex kuti murimi abva kumusha ne zuro

  • kutsuka chete vakashata

  • Dai kusina movate taionerera kutsvuka wakura kutovhura maromo kutaura zvonyadzisa unonyadzisa yaaa dhemoni raakuuya nenzira dzakasiyana

  • Being beautiful is a matter of self discipline, so don’t let you self to be headline a round the world for being mentally sick.

  • Shz Doing show business… Selling herself. Even married women are approached by men bt don’t go arnd saying that. This is Africa let alone zim. If u want happy marriage wotosiya magitari. Leaving in sodom and marriage don’t mix

  • to hell with her shit a** silly b*tch

  • hauzivi kuti nhunzi dzinomhanyira panyama yakaora gate away

  • Kkk ko kuzopembedza dhimhonhi rekutevererwa nema marrieds kkk haatowoni kuti somethinh z wrong!!!

  • SR-71 Blackbird

    H-Metro. A yellow bone blowing her own trumpet. From the pic, she ain’t all that. Gonyeti looks much better.

  • Lol, where do you get this bs from

  • Empress Faina akauraiswa nenyaya idzodzi uchateera manje manje zvibate i must tell ur manager Stan smething today

    • vanhu arkuty akutsvag mbir wani mupenyu kkk

    • this time it was unfortunate akatisiya last tym vanhu vakanga vabhaiza

    • akafa 11-06-2017 akavigwa musi we Wednesday hanzi ainyengesa 2 much

  • Kukutaurira chokwadi ndekwekuti nyama yakaora ndiyo inomharwa nenhunzi zhinji.

  • I don’t like that

  • Nyama yakawora ndiyo inowunganirwa nenhunzi

  • Fuk u

  • Ashamirira neyi ? Asingaziye kuti Beche rinonaka ndiani ?? man will jus fool u by making u think ur so precious

  • nah fam, dem eyebrows looking like the square root of fucked up. you ain’t sexy shorty

  • Give them babe so long water and soap

  • Tht one is our sister stop it gys. The girl is young. You married people u bother her. Why do we pull each other down.

  • Tapera

    I mean you are light skinned. Sexy you are not please.

error: Content is protected !!