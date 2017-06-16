Seh Calaz, Moira Knight assault case in court

The case in which dancehall musician Seh Calaz stands accused of beating his girlfriend failed to kick off at Mbare Magistrates court yesterday as it was referred back to station.

One of the involved parties in the case failed to attend court with conflicting reports as to which party failed to attend.

Moira Knight yesterday said Seh Calaz had failed to attend while at the courts Moira is said to be the one who failed to attend court.

Court officials referred the case back to the station indicating that both parties had to attend to set down process for the issue to be referred to court.

“Calaz failed to attend court but I was there. I am now waiting for another date I will be told,” said Moira yesterday.

The high profile relationship between the dancehall musician Seh Calaz and his live in girlfriend Moira ended in a nasty fashion as Moira was allegedly assaulted by the dancehall chanter for taking his phone.

Moira has since moved out of the Waterfalls apartment where she has been cohabiting with Calaz and is now opting to go back to the United Kingdom where here family resides. H-Metro