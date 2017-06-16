No Zimbabwe Music Awards this year

By Vasco Chaya

Organisers of the supposedly annual Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) have revealed that there are no awards this year.

Zima chairperson Joseph Nyadzayo once told the Daily News that they were all along operating on a shoestring budget, hence it was hard for the organisers to plan for the future but the newly-appointed publicist Zandile “Zaza” Ndlovu said the postponement is meant to give time to plan for a bigger and better event.

“We have no Zima awards this year. Zima is under new administration so the new team is working behind the scenes.

“Once everything has been established, the dates will be revealed,” she said.

Zima said their main concerns this year was to deliver the promised house to Dick “Cde Chinx” Chingaira.

“What was important was to clear the outstanding issues such as Cde Chinx’s house among other things.”

Nyadzayo who is also President Robert Mugabe’s photographer told the Daily News in a previous interview that his organisation strives to always come up with an event of international calibre but inadequate resources or funding is always hampering development of the annual awards.

“Zima is always falling short due to resources. I thank NetOne and other few sponsors for supporting,” Nyadzayo said.

Zima has been attacked right, left and centre for failing to organise an event that suits international standards yet some of the officials such as Nyadzayo are well exposed to high profile events as they travel with the President.

“You might have all the skills, knowledge and exposure but the bottom line remains the same, the issue of resources,” he said then. Daily News