Mhofu bounces back

The Zimbabwe Football Association advises the local football family that it has appointed Sunday Chidzambwa as the caretaker to manage the senior men’s team during the COSAFA Cup tournament to be played in South Africa.

Chidzambwa, a member of the High Performance Technical Committee (HPTC), has been in charge of the Warriors in the past, enjoying considerable success at COSAFA tournaments, and most notably, leading Zimbabwe to her first ever appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2002.

He will be in charge for this specific campaign in order to reduce his workload, and that of Norman Mapeza, who led the Warriors to a victorious AFCON qualifying run.

The COSAFA senior men’s challenge begins on 25 June.

Norman Mapeza remains the interim coach in charge of the AFCON campaign which got off to a perfect start.

Wellington Mpandare continues as the team manager for the COSAFA tournament.

Appointments have also been made for the junior men’s teams; former Highlanders defender, Bekithemba Ndlovu will be in charge of the national under_20 team.

Moses Chunga, another member of HPTC, becomes the coach of the COSAFA Cup-headed Under_17 side.

Godfrey Tamirepi and Tafadzwa Mashiri will be in charge of the national Under_23 and Under_15 respectively.

The appointed head coaches will select assistant coaches of their own choice.

Team managers for junior teams are as follows:

• Under_23 – Kisido Matsika

• Under_20 – Tizirayi Lupahla

• Under_17 – Jabulani Zvangubani

• Under_15 – Alois Bunjira

Head coaches for women’s teams at all levels have been named, and, the only holder of a CAF A coaching licence, Sithethelelwe Sibanda, will become the Mighty Warriors coach.

Former Mighty Warriors coach, Rosemary Mugadza, is the new Under_20 head coach while Evelyn Rimai and Prosper Manzunga will be in charge of the Under_20 and Under_17 teams respectively.

Below is the complete list of coaches appointed in the women’s teams.

Position Name

Senior Team

Head coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda

1st Assistant Paddington Chinyan’anya

2nd Assistant Mebelo Njekwa

Goalkeepers’ coach Peter Nkomo

Technical Advisor Tavaka Gumbo

UNDER_20

Head coach Rosemary Mugadza

1st Assistant Guthrie Chipuka

2nd Assistant Annie Konje

Goalkeepers’ coach Peter Mazibhera

UNDER_17

Head Coach Evelyn Rimai

1st Assistant Langton Giwa

2nd Assistant Nomsa Tafadzwa Moyo

Goalkeepers’ Coach Ndega Matsika

Under_15

Head Coach Prosper Manzunga

1st Assistant Yohanne Chikaola

2nd Assistant Alex Mudirira H-Metro