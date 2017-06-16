Manchester United demanding £100million from Real Madrid for David de Gea transfer

By Mark Brus | Metro |

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly demanding a staggering £100million from Real Madrid if they want to seal the transfer of David de Gea.

The Spain international has been strongly linked with Los Blancos on a number of occasions in recent months, but it’s clear the Red Devils won’t let him on on the cheap.

United might be willing to compromise on his fee, however, if Real also include striker Alvaro Morata as part of the deal.

The 24-year-old forward is known to be one of United’s top priority targets for this summer, and United may be willing to let De Gea go for just £45million if the player is included in the deal, according to the Daily Star.

Madrid themselves want as much as £60million to let Morata go, so there could be some room for negotiation here due to United’s high demands for De Gea.

A swap deal that would allow Real to land De Gea for less than half his market value may well be seen as a bargain by the Spanish giants, as they look to end their long wait to sign a new world class goalkeeper.

AC Milan contract rebel Gianluigi Donnarumma is also being linked with the club, who are looking to invest in an upgrade on Keylor Navas this summer.