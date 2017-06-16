Dokora pushes for recruitment of 7 000 teachers

By Auxilia Katongomara

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Lazarus Dokora, is pushing for the recruitment of 7 000 teachers but Government has approved the employment of 2 300 which the Public Service Commission is yet to release.

Dr Dokora told Parliament on Wednesday that the recruitment was necessary to deal with a shortage of teachers in the country’s schools.

Responding to a question from Maramba Pfungwe MP (Zanu-PF), Mabel Kaundikiza, who asked why some children in rural areas do not have teachers at all compared to those in urban areas, Dr Dokora said: “I am saying that Government’s position is that we are not responsible for staffing of teachers. We do not invite them and say we will pay them. There is the employer who should authorise me to employ. I should have the number of teachers that I require.

“Since last year, I have been requesting for a specific number of teachers, 7 000 in particular, but there is a Government policy that I will be given 2 300 initially. I am waiting for the 2 300 to be released by the employer, the Public Service Commission.”

Mabvuku-Tafara MP (MDC-T) Mr James Maridadi asked the Minister why they were introducing new subjects before acquiring the required teachers for the particular subjects.

In response, Dr Dokora said: ” As I respond to the question, may I pose a question? Would anyone go to work so that they will only think about everything that needs to be done at the workplace when they are at home before they go to work?”

Teacher representatives have previously said the continued delays in recruiting additional teachers’ puts pressure on schools.

They argue that the implementation of the new curriculum has seen the introduction of a new syllabus, increasing teachers’ work load.

New learning areas such as Mass Displays and Visual and Performing Arts also needed to be taught by skilled personnel not available among the teaching staff complement at some schools.The Chronicle