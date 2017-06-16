Chris Brown ‘handed a five year restraining order’ against Karrueche Tran

By Elizabeth Adetula | Metro |

Chris Brown has been handed a five year restraining order against his ex, Karrueche Tran.

Just last month, it was reported that the Privacy singer had been given a temporary restraining order on his 28th birthday and Karrueche’s lawyers would see him in court.

Now it seems like the documents have been signed, sealed and delivered to Chris following Karrueche’s claims that she was fearing for her life after receiving a number of violent threats from him.

In her statement, she claimed that the 28-year-old had become threatening towards her following their split almost three years ago and had demanded that she return all the money and diamond rings he had bought her during their relationship.

According to TMZ, Karrueche alleged that Chris sent her messages which said things like: ‘I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.’

The father-of-one who did not appear in court and was not permitted to join in via phone by the judge also reportedly wrote: ‘I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games’ and ‘Bitch I will beat the s**t out of you’ and ‘promised’ to make her life ‘hell.’

The actress/model also accused the hitmaker of being physically abusive and needed permanent protection, a request the judge ultimately agreed with.

Reps for Chris and Karrueche have been contacted for comment by Metro.co.uk.