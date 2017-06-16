Chivaviro, Manyeruke and Mtukudzi’s wives in collabo

After featuring on her husband Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro’s several albums, Juliet Chivaviro has decided to release her own single track titled Pindai Jesu that features Mechanic Manyeruke and Oliver Mtukudzi’s wives.

The trio, Juliet Chivaviro, Daisy Mtukudzi and Helen Manyeruke recorded the song in February at Artisan Studios in Harare.

Chivaviro launched the single track in Bulawayo at the Assemblies of Pentecostal Methodists branches in Zimbabwe church branch at

Cilla’s Conference Centre opposite Bulawayo Centre on Saturday.

The launch was attended by Helen Manyeruke, but Daisy Mtukudzi could not make it due to other commitments.

Pindai Jesu encourages women to focus on God as He provides solutions for all problems. The single is available at all Assemblies of Pentecostal Methodists branches in Zimbabwe for $1.

Stepping out of her husband’s shadow, Mother General as Juliet Chivaviro is fondly known said she received a vision telling her to do collaboration with the pair.

“We were from prayer and fasting camp, I received a vision directing me to work on a single track with Mai Mtukudzi and Mai Manyeruke. At first I was doubtful of that but my husband confirmed it to me and told me he also received a similar vision,” she said.

Mother General said the two agreed to work on the track and overwhelmingly showed creativity on the track.

“Due to great art work shown by the two great women, I believe Pindai Jesu will inspire a lot of women to be fighters and achievers or world changers,” she said.

“It was a worthwhile experience working with the two to inspire a number of women to cast their burdens to God and stop wasting their monies on sangomas.

"As women we face a myriad of challenges that range from marital problems to all forms of abuses and the song encourages women to be prayerful and with God there is no challenge that is insurmountable."