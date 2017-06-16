Cal_vin, Nadia Nakai in collabo

Zkhuphani hit maker Cal_vin is set to collaborate with Zimbabwean, South Africa-based self proclaimed queen of rap Nadia Nakai in a duet that may change the face of local hip-hop.

Bulawayo renowned rapper Cal_vin was last week spotted hanging around with South African rap queen Nadia Nakai in the city centre and rumours swelled that the two could be working on a banger together.

As if to lure in the eager fans the two shared photos on social media, and even went on to record an episode together on the Arthur Evans talk show.

Initially the Family Tree rapper, Nadia Nakai was in Bulawayo for a recording of an episode of the Arthur C Evans Show but ended up hooking up with Cal_Vin.

When the rapper, who has also collaborated with the Superman hit maker Cassper Nyovest, was asked if there was any collaboration with Bragga, the rapper said they were working on finalising the collaboration.

“I am still working on it even though it’s not yet confirmed but we spoke about it. As soon as we finalise on it you’ll be the first one to know,” said the rapper.

Cal_vin is currently doing his Zkhuphani tour which began last week in the resort town of Victoria Falls, and Hwange on Saturday night.

Apart from his upcoming collabo with the Mzansi rap queen, Cal_Vin confirmed that he was also working with Tehn Diamond.

“Yes, we have got a song coming out with Tehn Diamond, he was at my studio last week to record the track. We are doing final touches on the song and it’s set to be released before July,” he said. B-Metro