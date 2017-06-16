Black Rhinos send Stix down memory lane

By Charles Mabika

It was a masterclass, mercilessly executed by a rampant Black Rhinos, as they overpowered Highlanders 3-0 in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Morris Depot on Wednesday.

And this performance evoked blissful memories for their head coach, Stanford ‘Stix’ Mtizwa, who was in the army side’s line-up that also walloped Bosso 4-0 back in 1984 on their way to clinching the league title in their debut season in the top-flight.

Chauya Chipembere, with Stix still in the side, would land the league title yet once again three years later.

A brace by forward Lot ‘Bazooka’ Chiwunga and a spot kick by keeper Herbert ‘Yubha’ Rusawo, sent a chilling message to other Premiership opponents that they can only underrate this season’s top-flight returnees at their peril. Rhinos also beat Dynamos and Chicken Inn.

Relaxing just a few hours after the match with his assistants Gift ‘Shaft’ Makoni, Maronga ‘The Bomber’ Nyangela (who also featured in that 4-0 triumph back then) and Jack Mutandagai (who was a Rhinos youth player then), Mtizwa refused to be drawn once into whether his side could win the league title this year.

Instead, he chose to relive the glorious afternoon, over three decades ago, when they punched Bosso into submission.

A hat-trick by Jimmy Mbewe, featuring in his first match for the soldiers after arriving from Bata Power, and another by The Bomber, powered Rhinos home.

“Highlanders had just beaten their rivals Zimbabwe Saints two nil at Barbourfields and were in sensational form, but our coaches Shepherd Murape and Ashton Nyazika told us to ignore that and just concentrate on our game,” revealed Mtizwa,

“So, about five minutes after kick-off, we launched our first attack as we pinned Bosso upfield and ‘Sinyo’ (the late Stanley Ndunduma) broke away on the right flank when he outpaced their left back, ‘Super’ Netsai Moyo and centred for Mbewe who beat ‘Captain Oxo’ (Peter Nkomo) in goal with a fiery header.

“And I remember the second goal as well . . . I exchanged passes in midfield with ‘Muzukuru’ (Hamid Dhana) before I laid it on for Mbewe, who fired a grounder on the run, again past Nkomo,” the Rhinos gaffer recalled.

Mbewe grabbed his last and the third for Rhinos later in the second half before the evergreen Nyangela rounded it off with a spectacular right-footed predatory finish in the box.

“It was a great Bosso side that we beat on that day, which also included the late Willard Mashinkila-Khumalo, Douglas ‘British’ Mloyi, the late Fanuel ‘Launcher’ Ncube, Madinda ‘Khatazile’ Ndlovu and Nhamo Shambira (late),” said Mtizwa.

While he acknowledged that the 80s side had more household names like keeper Japhet ‘Short Cat’ Muparutsa, William Chikauro, Jerry Chidawa (late), Leslie Kamuyoyo, Fanuel Nyamukapa, Simon Mugabe (late), Eddie Matsika, Ernest ‘Mr Cool’ Mutano, Droment Chirova, Lovemore Chikunha (late), Givemore Madzeka and William Greene, he claimed his present side works more like a team and plays for each other.

The former Warriors skipper also paid tribute to the club’s patron and Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army Philip Valerio Sibanda and the club’s executive led by chairman Chizemgwe, for their sterling work and support. Former Rhinos chairman Engelbert Rugeje has also been instrumental in the club’s resurgence.

“Of course our fans here at our base One Commando Barracks and from all over the country have also been fantastic,” he added.

Mtizwa refused to single out any outstanding performers in his squad but keeper Rusawo, Sydney ‘Sydo’ Linyama and skipper Bruce ‘Ceasefire’ Homora, veteran winger Benjamin Marere, utility player Milton Kureva, forwards Cliff Chitsamba and Vincent Mhandu and find-of-the-season Jameson Mukombwe have certainly caught most pundits’ eyes.

Can Rhinos win the league again 30 years after their last triumph? In a few months, that question will be answered.

But for now, Mtizwa can afford to have more peaceful nights during his sleep as his young ensemble continues to blow their melodious trumpets. The Herald