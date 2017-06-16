Arts fraternity mourns Sharon Muguwu

By Maxwell Sibanda

The arts fraternity is mourning the death of Daily News Entertainment Writer Sharon Muguwu, 28, who passed away this week on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

She was buried yesterday in her rural home in Chikomba.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) acting communications and marketing manager Cathrine Mthombeni said: “Nacz expresses its sincere condolences to the Muguwu family, the media fraternity and the nation at large on the passing on of Sharon Muguwu on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe will always cherish her passion and dedication in promoting and developing the arts and culture sector, particularly through her balanced reporting on the arts. Indeed, the arts industry has been robbed of a talented and professional media practitioner. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Head Corporate Affairs, Sugar Chagonda said: “The ZTA and the tourism industry at large leant with deep shock and sorrow the untimely death of Sharon. Over the years we have known her, she showed great passion for tourism and arts industry.

“This saw us working with her in a number of projects bent on promoting tourism and national development. It was her calmness, professionalism, diligence and passion for the industry that brought her closer to many tourism players.

“She represented her organisation very well when she interfaced with hospitality sector. We will miss her especially when it’s time for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and Harare International Carnival events that had become dear to her. May her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”

MultiChoice Zimbabwe official Liz Dziva said: “The MultiChoice Zimbabwe family are deeply saddened at the untimely passing of Sharon, entertainment writer for the Daily News.

“Sharon was a familiar face in the media industry and a friend to many at MultiChoice, having been a guest of MultiChoice Africa on past media tours, as well as covering DStv entertainment news extensively over the years.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to her colleagues at Daily News, and to Sharon’s friends and family and keep you all in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

Devine Assignments Director Biggie Chinoperekwei said he received Sharon’s passing on news with shock.

“I am still in shock because I used to interact with her on a number of times as she covered some of our events.

“The sad thing is she died young having recently graduated at university. For us as an arts related organisation we are at a loss because we depended on Sharon for most of our publicity.

“Sharon came across as a humble young woman with lots of ambition and she seemed to enjoy her work. We will miss her and hopefully her family will be brave and pass through these difficulty times.”

Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) associate executive director, Tafadzwa Simba said: “I have just learnt of the passing on of Sharon. I offer my sincere condolences to everyone at the Daily News.

“Her passing truly is sad and I was all the more shocked as I had last communicated with her this past Thursday and she was saying the cancer had cleared. My thoughts and prayers are also with her family.”

Arts Journalists Association of Zimbabwe (Ajaz) secretary-general Taonga Mafundikwa said: “AJZ is deeply saddened by the passing on of arts journalist secretary Sharon. The nation has lost a gallant daughter who executed her journalistic skills professionally and as an arts association we join the family in mourning a young and intelligent lady who will be sadly missed by all and sundry.”

Ajaz president Terrence Mapurisana said: “Sharon was an active and vibrant member of the Ajaz and she contributed immensely during a number of platform discussions as well as being an integral member of the association’s executive committee.

“To the family we say your loss is our loss and may you find comfort in that your daughter was an exceptional journalist who shone like a beacon whilst executing her duties.”

Misa-Zimbabwe director Nhlanhla Ngwenya said: “It is great sadness that Misa learnt of the passing on of Sharon, one of our exceptional journalists. She was such an unassuming character whose contribution to media growth is indubitable.

“A courageous journalist who endured the trials and tribulations of a male dominated industry, a trait that reflected in her stories. Her passing on is not only a loss to her family and the Daily News but the media industry as a whole.”

National Gallery of Zimbabwe deputy director Raphael Chikukwa said: “We are deeply shocked and our heart goes to her family and to Daily News family too, her contribution to the arts will remain in our memory.

“Her writing will live forever and we will remember through her contribution to the arts sector. Us at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe we saw her as a great contributor with great potential.”

Savanna Trust director Daniel Maphosa said: “Savanna Trust would like to convey its heartfelt condolences to the Mickey family, the Daily News and the journalistic fratenity on the untimely death of Sharon.

“Sharon was a humble and jovial young woman. As a journalist, we got to know her as a person who loved the arts and the stories she wrote positively contribute to the development of the arts and culture sector in Zimbabwe.

“We are with the Muguwu family in this difficult time and we urge them to be healed and take pride in knowing that she contributes immensely to the development of Zimbabwe through her own. May Sharon’s Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”

Actor Sylvanos Mudzvova said: “The arts sector will never have a female writer like her. She refused most of the times to accept press releases insisting on watching the play first and then an article. She was so critical of theatre plays and I really enjoyed reading her reviews mostly about theatre shows.

“I was introduced to her by Margret Chinowaita (former Entertainment Editor) on her first day at Daily News and from the onset she said didn’t expect favours but balanced reviews.

“It’s hard to believe but ndonzira yedu tese. Go well Sharon.”

Actor Obrian Mudyiwenyama said: “Sharon was a powerful journalist. She brought a refreshing, witty and interesting touch to arts reporting. She reached and impacted all arts with her passionate reporting.

“She gave so much to the arts and entertainment. We are so poor without her. She was young but taught us professionalism. Thank you Sharon.”

Film industry executive Nigel Munyati said: “At a time when the creative industries is critically in need of dedicated and professional journalistic support, Sharon’s death is a serious blow. She was uniquely forthright and unbiased in her reporting. We will surely miss Sharon. May her soul rest in peace.”

Nhimbe Trust executive director Josh Nyapimbi said: “Sharon was a dedicated and professional person and a pleasure to work with . May her soul rest in peace.” Daily News