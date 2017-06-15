Sven-Goran Eriksson: Ex-England boss is sacked in China – by poem

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been sacked by Chinese second-tier side Shenzhen after just six months in charge.

The club then issued a poem to welcome back former coach Wang Baoshan as manager, before confirmation arrived that Eriksson, 69, was leaving.

The Swede replaced ex-Netherlands midfielder and AC Milan coach Clarence Seedorf as Shenzhen boss in December.

But he has been dismissed after a run of only five wins from 13 league games.

The Guangdong-based side are fourth in League One after a winless eight-game run.

“The negotiations between the two sides were very smooth, leaving only some details to be completed by lawyers,” read a statement on the club’s website.

A translation of the club’s poem, announcing Wang’s return, reads:

Eleven years ago, you led Shenzhen football and never let us down.

Nine years ago, you took over responsibilities and saved Shenzhen football.

Memories of fighting together have never gone away, and now we recall the legend.

For Shenzhen, we are reunited, starting a new trip together.

Coach Wang, welcome home. BBC Sport

