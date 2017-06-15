Sex with minor lands man behind bars

By Fungai Lupande

A Chitungwiza man who lured his 14-year-old tuckshop employee with jolly juice and biscuits before being intimate with her, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Josias Shumba (33) had pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora on Tuesday.

He was convicted due to overwhelming evidence after a full trial.

Mrs Chigodora sentenced Shumba to two and half years in prison before suspending 10 months on condition of good behaviour.

Mrs Chigodora said Shumba took advantage of the vulnerability of the teenager.

The magistrate said Shumba was expected to act as the girl’s guardian.

Prosecuting, Mr Farai Katonha told the court that Shumba rented a tuckshop in Beatrice.

He employed the teenager in March this year as his tuckshop keeper.

Shumba proposed love to the girl on March 15 and she refused. He then gave the teenager jolly juice and biscuits before being intimate with her.

Shumba abused the girl again three days later, but was spotted committing the offence in the bush by Archppus Ngwenya.

Ngwenya alerted the teenager’s aunt and the matter was reported to the police. The Herald