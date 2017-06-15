Rahman masterclass inspires gamecocks

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

A late first half tactical substitution by Chicken Inn turned the direction of the game in their favour as they went on to grind a fourth straight win in a Castle Lager Premiership tie against ZPC Kariba at Luveve yesterday.

Despite taking a scrambled third minute lead from the boot of the imposing Guide Goddard, the home side were on the back foot for the better part of the first half as Sunday Chidzambwa’s boys enjoyed more possession, with Raphael Manuvire and Francisco Zekumbawire, causing problems.

Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo took a gamble five minutes before the breather by taking out George Majika and bringing in midfield enforcer Thabani Goredema and it paid off.

“We had to cut off the supply line to the attackers where big striker Zekumbawire was putting them into the game. We defused the situation when we brought in Goredema to help Goddard and you could see a changed team in the second half,” said Gumbo.

The hosts returned from the breather eager to extend their lead, but their strike force failed to punish the visitors, especially Chris Samakweri.

Innocent Mucheneka converted from the spot in the 81st minute to end the contest.

“I thought in the first half we played reasonably well although we conceded an easy goal, but in the second half Chicken Inn controlled the game,” said Chidzambwa.

“If you are to win away from home, you have to fight, but our guys did not put up a fight.”

*Teams:*

Chicken Inn: E. Chipezeze, P. Bernard, D. Lunga, M. Jackson, G. Goddard, C. Matawu, C. Samakweri, T. Hadebe (T. Kadyaridzire 61st min), I. Mucheneka, G. Majika (T. Goredema 41st min), D. Nyandoro (I. Lawe 82nd min)

ZPC Kariba: E. Nechiturire, B. Zuberi, M. Kunyarimwe, A. Chiveya, T. Nyamandwe, T. Munyanduri, N. Tigere, T. Chamboko, D. Chakupe (S. Makawa 68th min), R. Manuvire (L. Fiyado 74th min), F. Zekumbawire (G. Mangani 74th min) The Herald