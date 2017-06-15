Ndiraya ready for DeMbare test

By Paul Mundandi

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya wants his men to express themselves freely when they take on Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium tonight.

The match starts at 7pm. Ndiraya, who has a strong Dynamos DNA, said it was time his men showed they can compete against the Glamour Boys.

“We need to be stubborn on Thursday (today) when we play Dynamos,” he said.

“We still have a lot to do, we are a small team, but people need to be reminded that dynamites come in small packages and we have already shown that by remaining on top of the log standings.

“Our league needs a strong Highlanders, a strong CAPS United and a strong Dynamos to make it exciting, but we have to compete against them.”

Ngezi Platinum have won five and drawn one of their last six matches.

“My players are eager to meet Dynamos. I hope the boys will adjust to the night game and I hope they will not be affected. I am also ready to play the biggest team in the land,” said Ndiraya.

Ngezi are likely to miss the services of Byron Madzokere, Donald Teguru and Edgar Tapera. Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa expects a tough match.

“We are playing the log leaders and we respect them. The match will be difficult, but we have done our part in preparing for them. We know the opposition and they have been enjoying a good run of form.

“Ngezi need to be reminded that we are Dynamos and every game we play we need a positive result and the game tomorrow is not an exception.

“I was happy with the inclusion of Lincoln (Zvasiya) in the national team and it only shows he is playing good football.

“My appeal is to the multitude of Dynamos fans to come in their numbers and support the team. It’s a few days after commemorating the DeMbare 9 who perished on their way to watch Dynamos playing Chapungu and I feel that the Ngezi game is one match we must win for them,” said Mutasa. The Herald