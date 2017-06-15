MDC wraps up kitchen meetings

By Bernard Chiketo

MDC Women Assembly has completed its nationwide kitchen meeting campaigns seeking to get women to spearhead voter registration for the watershed 2018 election.

Chairperson of the MDC women’s assembly Lynette Karenyi said the final kitchen meeting was held in Bulilima on Sunday.

“The assembly of women held the last lap of kitchen meetings in Bulilima East and West where the uptake of the Mhou nemhuru yayo campaign proved to be an effective mobilising vehicle, with women bringing their spouses and children,” Karenyi said.

She said the campaign is meant to encourage women to ensure their families register to vote under the biometric voters’ roll (BVR).

“It is of the essence to realise that the BVR is an MDC initiative and as the party members, we need to support it through registering to vote. It is imperative that we encourage the masses to go and register to vote as this will ensure that president Morgan Tsvangirai wins the 2018 elections,” Karenyi said.

She said the tours exposed a lot of politicisation of government food aid and underhand efforts to disrupt opposition political meetings.

“We had an encounter in Bulilima West at Sinothi Business Centre where Zanu PF thugs distributed maize as a ploy to disturb a meeting that was organised in the area.

“However, we would like to appreciate the support and dedication of the women who regardless of the much-needed maize, sacrificed to attend the meeting and gave it their undivided attention,” Karenyi said.

MDC deputy president Thokozani Khupe confronted those distributing the maize to inquire on the criteria as a parliamentarian but they could not give a satisfactory explanation, Karenyi said.

“Those distributing the maize failed to account even to a parliamentarian, revealing the rot in the distribution system,” she said.

Karenyi said the countrywide tour has helped the women’s leadership to understand what pressures rural women are often subjected to by the ruling Zanu PF. Daily News