Former ZBC journalist Christina Taruvinga dies in the UK

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) journalist Christina Masaraure Taruvinga has tragically passed away in the United Kingdom.

According to reports reaching Nehanda Radio, Taruvinga had been battling breast cancer for the past two years and succumbed to the disease Wednesday evening at a hospice in Northampton.

Known simply as Kiki by her colleagues, many Zimbabweans will remember her reports for the state broadcaster in the 90’s.

Taruvinga went on to become the first female editor-in-chief of ZBC’s NewsNet before she resigned in April 2003.

More details as we get them………….