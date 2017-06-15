Apology to Eng Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

In April 2016 we syndicated an opinion piece from Khuluma Afrika by Maynard Manyowa entitled “Jacob Mutisi: Abusive Zanu thug who must never be town clerk”. In the article Manyowa, who is a former agent to Mr Mutisi, made several allegations about his treatment of workers.

Mr Mutisi has maintained his innocence and accuses Mr Manyowa of being a former agent who is writing “malicious opinion” pieces on him.

It is now our considered position the article should not have been republished on our site for a variety of reasons, chief among them being it was timed to coincidence with Mutisi running for Town Clerk in Harare.

We would like to unreservedly apologise to Mr Mutisi for the article in question and recommit ourselves to having a more robust system to avoid issues like this in future. Nehanda Radio