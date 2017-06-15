Amakorokoza unleash reign of terror in Filabusi

By Whinsley Masara

An amakorokoza gang from Filabusi unleashed a reign of terror in the area over a long standing dispute over gold claims leaving four family members in hospital. Two gang members have since been arrested.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said violent skirmishes started last Friday in Denje and Dekezi and some arrests have been made.

“I can confirm the public violence and we have arrested two of the perpetrators and are hunting for six other suspects who are still at large. We are withholding the names of the suspects as this may jeopardise investigations.

“We are appealing to members of the public to assist us with information leading to the arrest of the six men. We hope the local communities co-operate and help us in apprehending the dangerous beings in their community before they injure more people,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said the suspects destroyed property worth over $1 600 at one of their victims’ homes.

“Illegal gold panners in the area unwind through beer binges, resulting in them holding grudges against each other and engaging in gang fights. Many of them fight over silly issues although some of the vicious assaults and attempted murders, among other crimes, go unreported,” he said.

Thando Sibanda (26) and Zachariah Sibanda (17) both of Denje area under chief Maduna were arrested while six other suspects are still at large.

Villagers from Denje, Ward 12, under chief Maduna, told The Chronicle that the area had become a ‘war zone’ with frequent bloody clashes involving two gangs.

“The grudges started when one of them killed one of our villagers’ sons in 2012 during gold wars. The suspected murderer is allegedly out on bail, hence we are bitter that the alleged murderers still walk freely in our community, terrorising us.

“We are living in fear of these gangsters who have gone to an extent of assaulting anyone they meet on the roads and vandalising innocent people’s homes. We appeal to the police to take immediate action before people die in these two villages and as we speak a number of people have already been in and out of hospital following assaults by these thugs,” a villager said.

Another villager who preferred anonymity said the gold wars between rival gangs has been going on for two years.

The director of Godlwayo Community Development Plan, Mr Nkululeko Tshuma, said communities were living in fear.

“The situation has become unbearable and villagers are now living in fear of these uncontrollable gangs. We appeal to the police to assist and villagers are willing to assist them with information which will result in the arrest of these gangs,” the villager said. The Chronicle