Zifa dismisses coaches report

By Ricky Zililo

ZIFA has quashed reports that it will appoint different coaches for the Warriors’ Cosafa Cup and Chan assignments.

The Cosafa Cup will be played at the end of July, with the Chan 2018 qualifiers starting on July 14 against Namibia.

Xolisani Gwesela, Zifa’s media and communications manager, said the national association is yet to determine the direction to take after interim gaffer Norman Mapeza led the Warriors to a convincing 3-0 win over Liberia in a 2019 Afcon qualifier.

According to reports, Mapeza’s paymasters FC Platinum have indicated that they would not release their coach, as they want him to lead their league title charge.

“No finer details have been made and that is why you find that no official from Zifa has been quoted commenting on the matter you are asking about. Should we have any update, we will advise you accordingly through the official channels,” said Gwesela.

Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Tonderai Ndiraya and Mandla Mpofu of Bulawayo City assisted Mapeza against Liberia.

Football legend Ephraim Chawanda is of the view that Zimbabwe should use the Cosafa and Chan matches as part of preparations for the Afcon qualifiers.

Zimbabwe’s next Afcon qualifier is against Congo Brazzaville in March 2018.

“I’m of the opinion that for a coach to be able to get the best out of his players there is need to be involved in highly competitive games. A tournament like Cosafa can be a platform to give players better understanding of playing with each other.

“Zifa can periodically organise friendly matches against strong opposition and the coach should be involved in planning or selecting the opponents. What is important after the Liberia game is to get good combinations, have faith in the present coach so that he continues with the job that he has started,” said Chawanda.

Former national team striker Zenzo Moyo said: “After Sunday’s display, I think there is need to cultivate a sense of oneness that we saw in those Warriors. Everyone played with purpose and showed desire to win, which is what you expect from a national team. However, I believe there are many players that the coaches might want to look at and they can only do so from competitive games.”

A coach, who declined to be named, said continuity was key to the Warriors’ success.

He said Zifa should set up a system that makes it easy for the coach to monitor the progress of players.

He also emphasised the importance of making use of Fifa calendar dates.

He warned players against complacency and said they must strive to command regular starting places.

“Just because one played well against Liberia doesn’t mean they will be in the team next year. These players must keep working hard and should have it at the back of their minds that there are a number of players hoping to get a chance. In short, they must go back to their clubs and fight for first team jerseys,” said the coach.

With the Warriors set to play their next Afcon qualifier next year, Zifa said it will stand guided by the coaches’ programme.

“The association can only act once the technical team has submitted a report on the programme that they want followed,” said Gwesela. The Chronicle