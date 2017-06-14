Two Bulawayo men go missing

By Thandeka Moyo

Two 30-year-old men, one of them a prophet from Bulawayo, have gone missing.

Prophet Collen Sibanda was last seen when he left his Entumbane home saying he was going for prayers.

“Sibanda was a prophet at Zion Apostolic Church and was last seen at 32396 Entumbane suburb. He left home on April 17 heading for prayers at Matopo Hills at around 8AM,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango.

She said Sibanda is dark in complexion and has tattoos on his chest and right shoulder.

“He was last seen wearing a pair of blue jean trousers, a brown vest with animal print and black and red sneakers,” said Insp Simango.

“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the officer in charge Entumbane Police Station, Chief Inspector Sibanda on (09) 418067 or any nearest police station.”

The second missing man, Godfrey Maseko, was last seen around 6PM on May 26, 2017, in Tshabalala suburb.

“He was last seen wearing a pair of blue jean trousers, black safety shoes, a white T-shirt and a work suit written Pana Africa. Maseko is dark in complexion, medium built with brown eyes and used to stay at 64640/27 in Tshabalala,” said Ins Simango.

She urged members of the public to contact Maseko’s wife Ms Primrose Tabona on +263784281809, if they knew his whereabouts.

“They may also contact ZRP Tshabalala or the nearest police station,”said Insp Simango.

Tabona said Maseko left home soon after supper saying he would be back in a short while.

“He used to leave home after supper for drinks and as usual he left us promising to be back in no time. After about two hours, I tried his cell and it rang until it switched off. From then on he never got home and not even his friends know what transpired that night,” she said.

“I tried engaging Econet so they help me track his mobile and am still waiting for the process to be completed. I do hope police will manage to help me find him, we are so worried about him.” The Chronicle