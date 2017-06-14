Stay away from Mugabe rally: Vendors, pupils urged

By Bernard Chiketo

The MDC has urged vendors and school pupils to stay home on Friday to avoid being commandeered to President Robert Mugabe’s youth interface rally at Sakubva Stadium.

MDC national youth assembly member Knowledge Nyamhoka told the Daily News yesterday that they are informing their supporters to withhold their children from school and those in informal employment to “stay home and enjoy the holiday”.

“We know they have the capacity to force vendors and children to the rally and we have decided that we will stay home and enjoy Friday like we would enjoy any holiday.

“They control the State security apparatus and refusing them once you get into the spaces they control will be futile,” Nyamhoka said.

He said his party has gotten wind of a circular telling school heads to avail pupils to the rally.

“We are not amused at the circular that is in schools and we are telling our supporters to withhold their children from going to school on Friday because attending this meaningless rally is not part of the curricula,” he said.

This comes as Zanu PF has itself threatened to shut down the entire eastern border city to ensure maximum attendance at the rally.

Addressing the rally’s preparatory meeting, Zanu PF Manicaland provincial youth chairperson Mubuso Chinguno declared that “no one is going to work on June 16 in the province. All roads should lead to Sakubva Stadium.”

“No soccer match will be held on the day. Vendors, you should not sell anything, we need to be at Sakubva,” he said.

Nyamhoka, however, said he expected the stadium to be packed to the rafters by youths who are curious to see the “appalling state of the doddering nonagenarian leader”.

“I’m sure that young people will pack the stadium but not because they expect solutions to the challenges they are facing — he will not revive industry with the rally, he will not fill potholes or end bank queues and they know that.

“They will go there to see what a 93-year-old human being looks like. Our life-expectancy has fallen to around 40 years all because of his ruinous policies and it’s not every time that you see someone as old as he is. He is now a national monument,” Nyamhoka said tongue-in-cheek.

Meanwhile, opposition National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) provincial spokesperson David Mukunda said his party is running a provincial campaign dissuading people from attending the rally.

“Attending the rally will only help them rig next year’s elections because they will be saying we filled the stadium and those 70 000 people voted for us. These monster crowds are all part of an elaborate rigging ploy,” Mukunda said. Daily News