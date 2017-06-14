Scores attend Navaya burial

By Lovemore Zigara

Scores of people converged at Mutasa Cemetery in Gweru to pay their last respects to former Highlanders and Lancashire Steel striker Makreza Navaya, who passed away on Sunday after a short illness.

Among the mourners were Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya, local councillor Joas Sanyau, current and former players.

Bosso were represented by their Gweru Chapter Supporters’ Association.

Machaya said Navaya passed away at a time Government is transforming sport into an industry.

“We mourn the passing away of a football hero in Gweru, whose talents were showcased at such big teams as Highlanders.

“As Government, we want to ensure that such talent is respected and at the moment we want to ensure that sport transforms into an industry and creates employment for the youths,”said Machaya.

Former teammate at Lancashire Steel Jacob Muzokomba described Navaya as a gentleman of the game.

“I played alongside Navaya since we were juniors and it pains me that he has gone too soon. He was a real gentleman, who was always humble on and off the pitch,”said Muzokomba.

Former Warriors’ defender Melody Wafawanaka said it is a pity that Navaya’s career never blossomed to its full potential.

Navaya’s older brother Robert said the family had lost a unifier.

“Makreza was a brother and a friend at the same time and he left a gift of love and unity to the family,” said a heart broken Robert.

Navaya died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 35. The Chronicle