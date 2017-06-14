Night driving for public transport vehicles faces ban

By Whinsley Masara

Driving public transport vehicles at night may soon be a thing of the past if Government approves recommendations made by the Civil Protection Unit.

The decision to lobby Government against night driving follows an accident which killed 43 people on the spot and injured 31 others when a Zambia-bound King Lion bus rammed into a tree in the Nyamakate area in Hurungwe last Wednesday night.

The director of the Civil Protection Unit Mr Nathan Nkomo said driving at night was contributing to bus accidents and it should be banned.

He said the need to effect a ban on buses being driven at night was among a number of concerns and recommendations submitted to Government.

“I don’t want to pre-empt details of our petition to Cabinet but as a department and with views of other concerned associations, it has been noted that night driving has cost our country a lot of lives, hence, should be banned.

“If we could do like other countries like Zambia, where driving is prohibited after 7PM, the better. This supports the petition by the International Cross Border Traders’ Association to Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, requesting immediate withdrawal of King Lion Bus Company’s passenger permit, among other concerns and suggestions,” said Mr Nkomo.

He said the CPU was awaiting Cabinet’s decision on night driving.

The CPU director said they had made other recommendations such as the need for all public passenger transporters to maintain registers of all individuals on board before they depart to any destination.

“Registers would help on identification in cases of disasters. Night driving comes with a number of challenges such as limited visibility. Another concern is that when disasters occur at night, it can be difficult to reach CPU at odd hours and for CPU to start mobilising assistance and resources at night,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said following last week’s bus accident, all bodies including those of two Zambians have been positively identified and collected.

He said the CPU, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe and the International Cross Border Traders’ Association were working to assist bereaved families to bury their loved ones.

Mr Nkomo said those who were injured were being assisted.

“The CPU has paid $200 for the 43 deceased persons while the ICZ has paid out $1 300 for each deceased person. The ICZ is also paying the full hospital bills for all the injured. The ICTA has pledged to assist with about $150 000 donated by its 150 000 members internationally,” said Mr Nkomo.

The International Cross- Border Traders’ Association president, Mr Denis Juru said they sought permission from Government to fundraise for the accident victims.

“The Government gave us the go-ahead to fundraise for the Nyamakate accident and in Zimbabwe we’re using the Civil Protection Unit bank account.

In the Diaspora and other countries, the organisation is collecting from members then it will hand over to the CPU.

“Each one of our 150 000 members is donating a $1 and so we expect to forward the funds as soon as possible to the beneficiaries. We shall confirm the collected total in due course and will with the CPU disburse it to the families,” he said.

Last week, Mr Juru said King Lion Bus had been involved in many accidents over the years.

He said about 60 people had died in King Lion bus accidents since 2014 and alleged speeding was the main cause of the accidents.

“On July 19, 2015, a bus belonging to King Lion killed 12 passengers, 37km from Kafue along Lusaka-Chirundu road in Zambia.

“On July 23, 2014, a King Lion South Africa-bound bus killed two people. The Chronicle business editor, Menart Mafirakureva, was killed when his car collided with a King Lion bus along Masvingo-Harare road near Beatrice. The accident also killed one passenger who was in the bus,” said Mr Juru.

“On June 28, 2014, a King Lion South Africa-bound bus killed two passengers and several were injured. The accident occurred 40km before Masvingo along Harare-Masvingo road. The bus sideswiped with a Pioneer bus which was going north.”

He alleged the incidents were evidence that King Lion bus drivers are not professionally and defensively trained. The Chronicle