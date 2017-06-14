SportsFeaturedNews

Magaya rewards Warriors

By Arron Nyamayaro

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya gave Warriors players US$1000 each yesterday for winning against Liberia on Sunday.

Prophet Walter Magaya, ZIFA boss Phillip Chiyangwa and national team sponsor Wicknell Chivayo
Prophet Walter Magaya, ZIFA boss Phillip Chiyangwa and national team sponsor Wicknell Chivayo

The Warriors left Yadah Hotel smiling after receiving cash from the man of God.

Warriors visited PHD service soon after the match accompanied by ZIFA president Phillip Chiyangwa and thanked Prophet Magaya with the hospitality he gave them during the camp at Yadah Hotel.

Prophet Magaya had promised them money .

“I thank the head coach Norman Mapeza for guiding the Warriors to such a win, he managed to build a winning team and the results tell it all,” said Prophet Magaya.

“It is the passion that I have for football and I am impressed; allow me to extent my gratitude with the performance by this gesture.

“I love football, I appreciate sportspersons who are focused, and play with one accord and humble enough to allow God to raise the nation.

“Go well and enjoy with your families you did a great job,” said Prophet Magaya.

Players had the opportunity to thank Prophet Magaya as well as Chiyangwa standing before the church congregation.

“I want to thank Prophet Walter Magaya and the prayer partners for accommodating, transporting, praying and feeding our team,” said Chiyangwa.

However, Mapeza failed to attend the service as he hurried to leave the hotel to go back to Zvishavane to prepare for FC Platinum’s midweek fixture.

“I cannot be with the team in the church service, I am leaving tonight for Zvishavane to prepare my mid-week fixtures,” said Mapeza.

The Warriors got an opportunity to show their dancing skills as they celebrated along with PHD ministries and the hotel staff gave them a resounding welcome with music and dance upon their arrival at the hotel. H-Metro

  • Hapana chinomurwadza kungotora kuvanhu zvake

  • GOOD

  • Rasai futi miromo yenyu tinzwe

  • Asi iyo ZIFA irikutadza kungotangawo kereke yayo, yongotsvagawo muporofita wenhema then vanhu votokanda zvipo,,, zvipo zvacho ndozvovopa vakomana uye kuvatsvagira pekugara nepekurara.

  • ana Tava muri mhata

  • Vaye vaye takamirira taurai tinzwe ,,,,,

    • Imari yema tithes iyi blaz

    • Taura hako , haimurwadze anongoziva kuti paari kuuya kuCapetown ari kungotora cash zvovharana

  • This will not end well. Why should prophets prop up our national team? Are we that broke ?

    • Yes zifa is broke

    • Zifa is broke and the Prophet is always assisting Zifa

    • hazvidi kubvunza

    • TIGHT

    • Dean usabvunzawo nhando iwe. Is it news to you that ZIFA is broke? Only that you can’t stomach appreciating the Prophet, which is why you won’t fall short of words of denigration.. Dzidza kutenda iwe

    • uyo muporofita wemadhodhi uyo.haabhadhare mabharanzz anomushandira.asi showoff ndooyaanogona.sichupett

    • Asi Judge wakamboshandako here ukasabhadhara nhai?

    • Kutenda ndiko kunotinetsa vanhu vatema asi jealous chete .

    • Taura zvako Relnad kkk. Ndiri kunetseka kuti ko vanhu vose varikutuka nekushora chii chaipa chaitwa. Instead kuti tinzwe vanhu vachifara kuti at least vakomana vawanawo avapawo mari since ZIFA isinawo mari bt sika sika kutuka. Zvakawoma kkk

  • Thanks Mr Magaya, zvinoda kutendwa, vanoshora siyai vakadero, maratidza gwara rinoda kuteerwa newose munhu anofunga, vezvematongerwo enyika vanoba mari zhinji kwazvo asi havagone kubvisa kana cent rekubatsira zvinosimudzira nyika

    • Asimudzira nyika papi apa nyama svisva…zifa muc not live nema dubious means akadai

  • Thank u Man of God…may you receive more blessings

  • Thats good munhu waMwari asi hatishandisi mari kuti vanhu vauye kumachurch kwedu tinovapa Jesu chete vouya vachida Jesu watavapa kwete mari .If they dont come kuchurch dont get offended .

  • You did well on sponsoring this guys

  • Muchitendawo zvinoitwa nevamwe ana Shorai.

  • this idiot buying people’s affection

  • MIRACLE MONEY OHOOOO

  • nxt time madzibaba wimbo to sponser warrious kkk munhu wese gemenzi

  • Thanks pastor

  • show them others follow papa munhu wese ane bag give.

  • Kkkkkkkkk kana achingotora kuvanhu endawo unotora tiwone musanyeperane apo tendaiwo zvakanaka zvaitwa nemunhu

  • Magaya for Zanu pf oky?

  • Aiwa makaita baba hill

  • Thank you Prophet W Magaya.God bless you more and more

  • Still remember 2015 achiti haasati ava ne church akazoita church here.well done apa waratidza kuti vanhu varikuda rubatsiro vakati wandei saka mari iripo

  • How much do his yada players get a week

  • Uumm asi Mwari vanozviona zvinoitika pasi rino! Not very long ago the Man of God’s workers had gone for several months without pay vachichema veduwe, but sooooo!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭

  • Muidye nehungwaru mari yeminana guys. This is the words from a dranked men.

    • Kkkk.. Chiiko chinonzi mari yeminana Anthony? Does it mean that when i give an offering or tithe kuchurch ikazopihwa zvayo maWarriors agona kutamba bhora wave munana here?

  • Ngaachengete nherera kwete kurasa mari yema tithes atinobvisa achipa tuhwiza itwotwo

  • Tnx Mr Magaya

  • Madinga achibvusiswa chegumi umwe ondoibheja kubhora maya im not mad

  • Thank you man of God.

  • Where s tht money coming from

  • yada yada yada kkk has these guys played but they are an embarrassment when push comes to show zvakaitira ku afcon kwahi

  • Woshora zvaitwa nemunhuwamwari

  • Hazvina kumbosiyana neku sponswa ne mafia izvi… zifa so broke we now have individuals highjacking the warriors to massage their huge egos

  • Amen

  • musatanist

  • zvamunoti munyika hamuna mari uyu mfana anoiwanepi yekupa vatambi

  • Shifting levels and maintaining them

  • Haha bvaipo ana Shorai. Zvamunoda hamuzive .ko kungo nyarara .manje hamusati muchaita ana Muchaneta .

  • Lord give us spiritual eyes to see godly things .

  • anodada kwazvo vashandi vake varikunhonga svosve nemuromo iye achipabvurira vatambi vebhora ndizvo zvinonetsa mari dze mhiko dzepa Ghana tangai madira munyu wemabwe vakomana dzifumuke mozoshandisa mungapedze hama

  • thank you Prophet God bless you for whatever you do

  • This is good. It means mu church imomo vanotambura vagarika handi. Ukaona mari yakuindiswa kubhora.
    Hameno.

    • That is one of the purpose of those offerings Zephenia. That is called redistribution.. Besides soccer is a national thing as well. Is appreciating someone’s good works a sin? Besides it doesn’t mean those players vane mari vaya mhani. Most of them are playing muZim musina chavanobhadharwa chisvinu, vanototamburawo. Plus ZIFA yacho can’t even pay them well after they have worked like that. Moreover I’m one of the people that pay maoffering acho kuchurch kwacho but handingarwadziwe kuti Devon Chafa naAriel Sibanda vadyawo part of my money after such good work.

  • Ndozvaakanzi aite

  • Ko inini ndisinga tambe bhora ndopiwa nani ..zvakapressa kudai

  • Kkkkkkkkkk,the devil and his sympathizers are at pains,but who cares.PHD haisi Church yemubhero varume.Kana musina chekupa imbayi.Foward forever,backwards never.Prophet Magaya is unstoppable and his love towards his country will not be disturbed by those who dine with the devil.You can call him all sorts of names,but it doesn’t change anything.What have you done yourself to your RELATIVES.

  • SR-71 Blackbird

    The beautiful game has been hijacked by false Profits, Mafios and sweet arse Fatty Boom Boom.

  • Angadzidya ega akadzipedza here mari dzemarema dzaanonhokora kuchurch kwake, regai apevo vamwe vadzichachure dzemadinga.

  • zvake zvekuonererwa,apa vashandi vake asingabhadhari.mazungairwa

  • Tendai pliz

