Magaya rewards Warriors

By Arron Nyamayaro

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya gave Warriors players US$1000 each yesterday for winning against Liberia on Sunday.

The Warriors left Yadah Hotel smiling after receiving cash from the man of God.

Warriors visited PHD service soon after the match accompanied by ZIFA president Phillip Chiyangwa and thanked Prophet Magaya with the hospitality he gave them during the camp at Yadah Hotel.

Prophet Magaya had promised them money .

“I thank the head coach Norman Mapeza for guiding the Warriors to such a win, he managed to build a winning team and the results tell it all,” said Prophet Magaya.

“It is the passion that I have for football and I am impressed; allow me to extent my gratitude with the performance by this gesture.

“I love football, I appreciate sportspersons who are focused, and play with one accord and humble enough to allow God to raise the nation.

“Go well and enjoy with your families you did a great job,” said Prophet Magaya.

Players had the opportunity to thank Prophet Magaya as well as Chiyangwa standing before the church congregation.

“I want to thank Prophet Walter Magaya and the prayer partners for accommodating, transporting, praying and feeding our team,” said Chiyangwa.

However, Mapeza failed to attend the service as he hurried to leave the hotel to go back to Zvishavane to prepare for FC Platinum’s midweek fixture.

“I cannot be with the team in the church service, I am leaving tonight for Zvishavane to prepare my mid-week fixtures,” said Mapeza.

The Warriors got an opportunity to show their dancing skills as they celebrated along with PHD ministries and the hotel staff gave them a resounding welcome with music and dance upon their arrival at the hotel. H-Metro