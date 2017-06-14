I’m no satanist: Pastor Danmore

Pastor Danmore Chenai of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa, (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith (FIF) International ministries, has unequivocally denied any association with the ‘Satanism scare’ story published in the H-Metro of 1 June 2017.

In our story, we reported that; “One of the evangelists alleged to have been ‘initiated’ – only identified as Danny – is among preachers at the prayer meeting dubbed Explosion Night to be held (that) Friday in Sunningdale.”

Pastor Danmore, speaking through his lawyers, said he “devotedly subscribes to Christian faith. He unquestionably believes in the true gospel of Jesus Christ. He is a loyal, undoubtedly member and pastor of ZAOGA FIF. He is not the evangelist Danny that is alleged in the audio clip referred to ‘in our article.”

He stated that “he has never talked to the alleged pastor Jiri or his wife either face to face or through any other form/channel of communication,” and disassociated himself completely from the claims doing rounds on social media that he was the Pastor Danny allegedly initiated into Satanism.

He added that since the publication aforementioned, “The story has occasioned bemusement and stupefaction of unimaginable proportions. (Pastor Danmore) has been inundated with countless calls from relatives, friends, acquaintances and ZAOGA F.I.F congregants, some from his current church district where he pastors and some from as far Mutoko, Beitbridge, Dubai , Mutoko, Beitbridge, Rusape, Dubai, Australia, United kingdom and South Africa where he once ministered.”

He said the stories linking him to Satanism are “completely false and needlessly defamatory. The reportage impinges on his dignity, reputation and good name.”

Further to that, Pastor Danmore said the links to Satanism portray him as “a hypocrite, Christian society misfit, a heretical sly man of the cloth who has rebelled and now belongs to the devil’s worship and kingdom.”

Pastor Danmore says he is not the Danny referred to in the audio doing rounds on social media.

Allegations on social media leading to the publishing of the story were that a ZAOGA FIF’s SA-based senior pastor and his wife are into Satanism.

We warned that “there has been rampant abuse of social media with people making false claims, especially against religious leaders and Pastor Danmore seems to be a victim of that as he knows nothing about the Satanism claims.” H-Metro